The DA's John Steenhuisen told his party's supporters that the ANC would lose its majority at the 29 May 2024 General Election

Steenhuisen made the statement during the DA's final rally at the Willowmoore Stadium in Benoni on 26 May 2024

The party leader also explained that what set it apart from the ruling party was that the ANC was all talk while the DA delivered

DA Leader John Steenhuisen's final campaign rally speech pointed out the ANC's shortcomings. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson and Chris McGrath

In true Democratic Alliance style, party leader John Steenhuisen's last election campaign speech focused on the ruling party's failures.

John Steenhuisen highlights the difference between the DA and ANC

The DA's @jsteenhuisen said the ANC would lose the majority it abused over the years, which resulted in high unemployment and corruption.

Steenhuisen addressed DA supporters at his party's final campaign rally at the Willowmoore Stadium in Benoni on 26 May 2024. According to EWN, the leader also delved into Nguni to share the differences between his organization and the ANC:

"We don't khuluma, khuluma, khuluma, the Democratic alliance delivers, delivers, delivers."

Netizens split on DA's final election rally

Some social media users were impressed with Steenhuisen's short and punch speech, while others couldn't help but nitpick at the crowd that attended the rally.

@a_smart_writer said:

“Lead your country and rescue it from being a failed state.”

@JTJT1964 added:

“Just love it”

@TbossForbes wondered:

“….very few ‘ minority’ in site, they don’t do rallies or?”

@SekaoV observed:

“I'm seeing black people in the crowds below and whites on the stage above. ”

@CedricMoja44962 applauded:

“Sweet n short. Your speech resonates with the living conditions of many South Africans, thank U Ntate.”

ANC fills up FNB stadium at a final campaign rally

Briefly News reported that the ANC promised to do better as it wrapped up its campaign rally at the FNB stadium in Soweto.

Thousands of ANC supporters gathered at the campaign rally as the ruling party promised to improve if it retained its power.

Buses from various parts of the country, including Limpopo, Free State, and Mpumalanga, arrived at the stadium on 25 May 2024.

