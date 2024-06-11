President Cyril Ramaphosa signed three bills into law a few days before the National Assembly was expected to vote for another president

Ramaphosa signed the Economic Regulation of Transport Bull, the National Land Transport Amendment Bull and the Municipal Fiscal Powers and Functions Amendment Bill

South Africans laughed at him and joked that he was signing as many bills into law before he was removed as president

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, governance, political parties and election dynamics.

Ramaphosa officially signed the bill regulating the taxi industry into law. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA – President Cyril Ramaphosa signed three bills into law.

Ramaposa signs bills into law

The @PresidencyZA tweeted on the account that Ramaphosa signed the Municipal Fiscal Powers and Functions Amendment Bill, the National Land Transport Amendment Bill and the Economic Regulation of Transport Bill.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The presidency said that the Economic Regulation of Transport Bill seeks to promote the economic growth of South Africans by establishing a Transport Economic Regulator, which will regulate prices in the transport sector. Read the full statement here:

South Africans laugh at Ramaphosa

Netizens roasted Ramaphosa about how many bills he has signed into law in the past few weeks.

Phumudzo Makhani said:

"The man has signed close to 12 bills in three weeks. Fear elections."

UknownITellYou said:

"Vele, you are still masquerading as a leader of society after you were rejected."

Austine Msagala said:

"These are bills he should have signed long ago. There's such a slow sense of urgency when it comes to serving South Africans first."

Lucas Moagi said:

"Maybe if he had signed these bills into law a few years back, he wouldn't be looking for partners to form a government of national unity."

Xavier asked:

"Who is that president because we are on auto-pilot for 14 days? This is treason."

Cyril Ramaphosa signs National Health Insurance Bill into law

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Cyril Ramaphosa signed the National Health Insurance Bill into law.

The act empowers the government to be the country's primary healthcare provider. South Africans opposed it.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News