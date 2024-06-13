Jabulani Khumalo's battle for the throne of the MK Party has been dealt another fatal blow after he lost again

The Western Cape High Court removed his case from the roll after he appealed to it to be reinstated as the MKP's president

South Africans did not pity him and roasted him: some joked that Khumalo tried in vain to challenge the party and President Jacob Zuma

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, governance, political parties and election dynamics.

Jabulani Khumalo lost his case against the MKP. Image: Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The MK Party's founder, Jabulani Khumalo, walked with his tail between his legs after he lost another court case against the MKP.

Western Cape court strikes Khumalo's case off

According to @eNCA's tweet, Khumalo's case was struck off the roll at the Western Cape High Court. This came one day after the Constitutional Court dismissed his case as frivolous and without merit.

Khumalo has been battling the MKP and its president, Jacob Zuma since the party axed him and replaced him with Zuma. He's accused the party members of forging his signature to send a letter to the Independent Electoral Commission to announce his resignation as the party's leader. View the tweet here:

Mzansi roasts Khumalo

Netizens tore into him in the comments.

Tibla said:

"Khumalo must just give up now. It's over for him. He was dribbled by Zuma."

EskomCEO said:

"I would be so embarrassed if this man was my relative. What a loser."

Fikz asked:

"Where is his family so they can guide him?"

Goodwill asked:

"How much in lawyer fees has this chap suffered thus far?"

Andy Cafe said:

"Deep down, I know this guy is the rightful owner of this party. Jacob Zuma just outsmarted him, and he doesn't have proof."

Jabulani Khumalo not to be sworn in as MP

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Jabulani Khumalo won't be sworn in as the MKP's MP.

The party wrote to Parliament and informed him that he would not be sworn in and that his name must be removed from the party's list of candidates for Parliament.

Source: Briefly News