The EFF's offer to work with the ANC in a new government formation ignited speculation about the party's true intentions

The Red Berets said they would work with the ANC if it aborts the GNU and political parties that represent the white supremacist agenda

The party also advised the ANC to address the problems faced by the country’s largest ethnic group, as encapsulated in the Freedom Charter

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Social media ignited after a letter penned by EFF Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini to the ANC detailing the Red Berets' conditions went viral. Images: X/@EFFSouthAfrica and Stock Image.

Social media speculation was rife about the reasons behind the EFF's offer to join the ANC and form a new government that excluded the DA and the FF Plus.

Some netizens thought the party was desperate to join the Government of National Unity (GNU), while others believed the EFF's stance was to reveal that the ANC's leadership was committed to working with the DA.

EFF clarifies its stance on the GNU

The @EFFSouthAfrica sent a letter to the ANC after the two parties met to discuss the GNU and the yet-to-be-finalised seventh administration in Johannesburg on 8 June 2024. The party said the statement was to state its position to avoid any misinterpretation:

Some of the conditions listed by Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini was that the EFF was open to working with the ANC if it abandoned the GNU and the political parties that the Red Berets deemed to represent what it labelled a white supremacist agenda. Dlamini added that the agreement should address the problems faced by the country's largest ethnic group, as encapsulated in the Freedom Charter:

“We conclusively advise that the ANC must not work or co-govern with the DA and FF Plus in the interest of its historic mission. This, the ANC must do, even if it believes that the EFF is not its preferred partner.”

Mzansi debates EFF's alleged motives

Social media was ablaze with opinions and conspiracy theories on the EFF's bold statement.

@sphiwe_goodwill speculated:

“The EFF is smart; they offer themselves knowing very well that ANC is going to reject them. They just wanna expose the ANC to its constituency by unwittingly saying, "You see, the ANC loves DA even if it is unnecessary."

@silandulo247 added:

“The ANC is desperate to have DA in their grand coalition. The purported stalemate is just gallery politicking to hoodwink the unsuspecting voters. It's a done deal.”

@Nelisiwe94 stated:

“Though I’m not the EFF fan but this can be the best way to move forward as a country and let the DA and VF do what they do best...opposition.

@bigkoostar said:

“The EFF is led by intellects. ANC WhatsApp groups are so happy with this deal. No reasonable and sound person can reject this. Should the ANC reject this, their members will believe what we have been telling them about the ANC.”

@KENNYROLOR pointed out:

“Supporters of DA and FF are South Africans and cannot be excluded from GNU; however, a 9% party can be excluded.”

South Africa's leaders prioritise cabinet roles over citizens' needs

Briefly News previously reported that a political analyst said the delay in forming a new government suggested that the country's politicians were focused on self-gain and not the country's people.

Levy Ndou said that in the GNU negotiations, many leaders prioritised cabinet positions.

Ndou further warned that the l leaders' inability to reach an agreement could also indicate the collapse of the GNU.

Source: Briefly News