The Patriotic Alliance leader’s online outburst against his deputy had netizens wondering whether the cracks were starting to show in the GNU

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has expressed dissatisfaction with his Deputy Peace Mabe's comments about Israel's participation in the Paris Olympic Games. Images: www.gcis.gov.za

Sports Deputy Minister condemns Israel's Olympic participation

According to The Citizen, Peace Mabe said, in a statement released on 26 July 2024, that Israel’s participation in the Paris Olympics undermined the spirit of the Olympics. A displeased @GaytonMcK said he doesn’t want politics to take the attention away from South Africa’s Olympic team:

There were numerous calls worldwide calling for Israel to be banned, similar to South Africa during the apartheid years.

Mzansi weighs in

The Patriotic Alliance leader’s online outburst against the ANC’s Mabe had netizens wondering whether the cracks were starting to show in the Government of National Unity.

@Miso_Jikijela said:

“This is going to be problematic and childish if every time you have displeasure with your department you come to social media and air your dirty laundry instead of focusing on building a department that we can be proud of.”

@eliotchauke1 asked:

“So there is no Unity in the government of National Unity?”

@SiphiweNodwele added:

This is one of the problems with the GNU. A Minister should have the power to appoint his or her own deputy minister. There's a reason why deputy ministers aren't part of the cabinet in terms of the Constitution.

@SyTsingo commented:

“Noise in the cockpit vibes. The pilots are not make sure.”

@PostiveImpact89 wondered:

“What was displeasing about the statement specifically?”

Mama Joy jets off to the Paris Olympics

In related Briefly News, superfan Mama Joy headed to Paris for the Olympics, defying Minister Gayton McKenzie's announcement about halting sponsored trips.

Mama Joy shared her excitement on X with pictures at OR Tambo International Airport, prompting questions about who funded her trip.

South Africans expressed mixed reactions, some questioning the use of taxpayer money and others wishing her well.

