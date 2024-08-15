African National Congress's long-standing member Gertrude Shope will be celebrating her 99th birthday, one year shy of a century

Shope is the first president of the Women's League and was also a trade unionist, and senior ANC members sang her praises

South Africans also wished her a happy birthday, though not everyone was as intrigued by her birthday or her age

JOHANNESBURG—The African National Congress stalwart Gertrude Shope is celebrating her 99th birthday, and senior ANC members praised the party's senior leader.

ANC member Gertrude Shope turns 99

According to SABC News, Shope was a former unionist and the first ANC Women's League president. She joined the ANC in 1954, a few years after the National Party legalised Apartheid. She was exiled to African and European countries and served in Nelson Mandela's first administration after the 1994 general elections.

Former deputy president Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka sang Shope's praises. She said Gertrude led by example and was a leader Mlambo-Ngcuka saluted for nurturing many female politicians who would become members of the cabinet. Shope's daughter Lyndoll, who is a member of COPE, thanked her mother for teaching them about democracy. She said her mother taught them about independence and how to exercise their right of choice.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also praised Shope. He said

"Her life of activism, service, struggle and sacrifice inspires and continues to encourage us," he said.

South Africans react to the birthday

Netizens on Facebook discussed her birthday.

Velocity Meme said:

"I wonder how she feels when she sees Ramaphosa giving the ANC to DA on a silver plate."

Keletso Smith said:

"Happy birthday to Mama."

Moosa King said:

"Blessings."

Ngcobo Mapholoba said:

"Happy birthday in advance."

