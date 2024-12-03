DIRCO Willing To Engage With Donald Trump Over BRICS Currency Threat
- The Department of International Relations and Cooperations is willing to engage with the United States of America's administration
- This was after the president-elect, Donald Trump, threatened to impose 100% tariffs on BRICS nations if BRICS established a currency
- South Africans struggled to understand why the administration would engage Trump and called the United States a bully
JOHANNESBURG — The Department of International Relations and Cooperations (DIRCO) said it's willing to engage the US administration. This was after President-Elect Donald Trump recently threatened 100% tariffs if BRICS created a new currency.
DIRCO willing to engage with US
SABC News reported that DIRCO spokesperson Crispin Phiri said there is a misconception about establishing a BRICS currency. He remarked that the BRICS declaration does not discuss a BRICS currency or de-dollarization.
He clarified that the declaration stipulated that the BRICS countries must be able to trade with each other using their currencies. Trump tweeted that the US requires a clear commitment that the BRICS countries will not create a new BRICS currency or return a currency to replace the US dollar.
SA slams US, Trump
South Africans on Facebook were displeased with Trump's threats.
Young Don said:
"This is the same behaviour Dr Naledi Pandor refused to succumb to."
Ndaba Mshibe said:
"If BRICS will allow the US to buy them, then it's over."
Smith Eugene asked:
"Engage him on what? Stick to BRICS. Where's Naledi Pandor when you need her?"
Bill Daniels said:
"You can't have your bread buttered on both sides."
Mandy Anc said:
"The US is a bully in this world."
Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Trump's tweet
