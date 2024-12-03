The Department of International Relations and Cooperations is willing to engage with the United States of America's administration

This was after the president-elect, Donald Trump, threatened to impose 100% tariffs on BRICS nations if BRICS established a currency

South Africans struggled to understand why the administration would engage Trump and called the United States a bully

JOHANNESBURG — The Department of International Relations and Cooperations (DIRCO) said it's willing to engage the US administration. This was after President-Elect Donald Trump recently threatened 100% tariffs if BRICS created a new currency.

DIRCO willing to engage with US

SABC News reported that DIRCO spokesperson Crispin Phiri said there is a misconception about establishing a BRICS currency. He remarked that the BRICS declaration does not discuss a BRICS currency or de-dollarization.

He clarified that the declaration stipulated that the BRICS countries must be able to trade with each other using their currencies. Trump tweeted that the US requires a clear commitment that the BRICS countries will not create a new BRICS currency or return a currency to replace the US dollar.

SA slams US, Trump

South Africans on Facebook were displeased with Trump's threats.

Young Don said:

"This is the same behaviour Dr Naledi Pandor refused to succumb to."

Ndaba Mshibe said:

"If BRICS will allow the US to buy them, then it's over."

Smith Eugene asked:

"Engage him on what? Stick to BRICS. Where's Naledi Pandor when you need her?"

Bill Daniels said:

"You can't have your bread buttered on both sides."

Mandy Anc said:

"The US is a bully in this world."

Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Trump's tweet

In a related article, Briefly News reported that former public protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela weighed in on Trump's tweet.

Madonsela was unhappy with the tweet and said that no person has a right to dominate others. She added that African leaders to consider Trump's threats as a cue to diversify their economies.

