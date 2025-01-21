The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party urged the Electoral Court to allow for oral evidence in its application against the IEC

The MK Party maintains that the elections were rigged and that votes meant for the party were given to other parties

South Africans weighed in on the party's request, with many worried that they wouldn't get justice because of captured individuals

The MK Party is pushing for cross-examination of experts during their election fraud case against the IEC. Image: Darren Stewart/ Chris McGrath

FREE STATE - The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party maintains that they were robbed during the national and provincial elections

In October 2024, the party approached the Electoral Court to have last year’s election results set aside, claiming that they were manipulated.

The party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, has now asked the court to allow oral evidence during the case, believing it will strengthen its case.

Why MK Party want oral evidence

On Monday, 20 January 2025, the party approached the court, requesting that oral evidence be presented. MK Party lawyer Barnabas Xulu explained that the request was based on the discrepancies recorded by the parties regarding the voting results, the IEC’s system failures, and the expertise of the various deponents in the matter.

“We believe that hearing oral evidence from the deponents is crucial in determining the disputed issues by giving the parties the opportunity to cross-examine expert witnesses on the evidence they are giving,” Xulu stated.

The party’s original application with the court didn’t allow for oral evidence, meaning that uMkhonto weSizwe would not have been able to cross-question some of the IEC’s experts.

What you need to know about MK's vote tampering claim

The MK Party accused the IEC of vote rigging and called for a recount across key provinces

Zuma confirmed that the party would boycott the opening of parliament as a result of their claims

Zuma accused the Independent Electoral Commission of ignoring the vote-rigging evidence

MK Party blamed electoral staff for voter fraud while detailing some of the evidence they had

The MK Party has continued to fight to prove it was robbed during the 2024 elections. Image: Emmanuel Croset

SA divided over MK Party’s plans

Social media users weighed in on the MK Party’s latest appeal, with some saying they stood no chance because the judiciary was captured.

@n0ndaba_ said:

“If this request is denied, then we'll know that the MK Party has damming evidence of election rigging.”

@lira12_joy added:

“Judiciary in South Africa is captured 🚮. Allegedly.”

@mbitshi said:

“Good luck. The judiciary in this country is captured, and the chances of them winning, even with overwhelming evidence, are zero. The judiciary is very corrupt and has evil judges.”

@EdS_888 stated:

“This hostel stokvel minions must actually be banned from using our courts. They know that they’re the ones who rigged votes and think some of us are stupid like their followers.”

@GoodwillButhel1 asked:

“So what is their intention? Is it for the court to overturn the elections in their favour? Just asking, what are they intended to do with this?”

IEC official appears in court

In a related article, Musawenkosi Mnikathi appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court in relation to voter fraud.

Briefly News reported that the IEC official was found in possession of four boxes with ballots during the 2024 May elections.

MK Party members packed the courtroom for the case, maintaining that the party was robbed during the elections.

