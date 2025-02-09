John Steenhuisen Faces Backlash from DA Members over Land Expropriation Comment, Gets Support Online
- John Steenhuisen has left some Democratic Alliance (DA) members unhappy with his initial stance over Donald Trump's comments
- The DA leader seemingly defended the expropriation act when he said it wasn't true that the act allows land to be seized by the state arbitrarily
- South Africans were split in their thoughts, with some supporting Steenhuisen for telling the truth about the Land Expropriation Bill
Members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) are reportedly unhappy with John Steenhuisen over his stance on the expropriation act, but many South Africans have shown support for him.
The DA leader came under fire for his comments about Donald Trump’s recent statement about the country. The US president claimed that terrible things were happening in the country and land was being confiscated, saying he would cut funding until an investigation into the country was completed.
Steenhuisen’s defence of government upsets party members
Following Trump’s comments, the DA leader initially defended the government, saying Trump’s belief was not true.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
“It is not true that the act allows land to be seized by the state arbitrarily, and it does require fair compensation for legitimate expropriations.
"Unfortunately, individuals have sought to portray this act as an amendment to section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation,” he said.
His comments didn’t sit well with some DA officials who claimed it created confusion about the party’s stance. Officials stated they couldn’t be calling the act unconstitutional one week and then seem to be defending it the next week.
SA shows support to Steenhuisen
The DA leader’s initial stance drew mixed criticism, but many applauded him for speaking the truth. Others joked that he didn’t know which side to support.
Sibusiso Fawuli said:
“He had to tell the truth, that's all, and he did.”
Thometsana Khiba asked:
“So Steenhuisen was supposed to lie and say the SA government is grabbing land from white Afrikaaners?”
Hes De Jongh joked:
“Steenhuisen is playing on both sides of the fence.”
Mtobi Nash stated:
“He has tasted the good life. He is now practicing stomach politics.”
Ngwana Oa Mobu said:
“Steenhuisen is very much confused. He forgot his party's position over land because of the blue lights and ministry benefits.”
MacPherson remains defiant over Expropriation Bill
In a related article, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson earned criticism online.
Briefly News reported that he said the no compensation clause won't be implemented under his watch.
South Africans criticised Macpherson for opposing the president, telling him to resign if he wasn't happy with the bill.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za