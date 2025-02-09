John Steenhuisen has left some Democratic Alliance (DA) members unhappy with his initial stance over Donald Trump's comments

The DA leader seemingly defended the expropriation act when he said it wasn't true that the act allows land to be seized by the state arbitrarily

South Africans were split in their thoughts, with some supporting Steenhuisen for telling the truth about the Land Expropriation Bill

The DA's John Steenhuisen faced some backlash from officiers over his comment about Donal Trump's recent threats. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) are reportedly unhappy with John Steenhuisen over his stance on the expropriation act, but many South Africans have shown support for him.

The DA leader came under fire for his comments about Donald Trump’s recent statement about the country. The US president claimed that terrible things were happening in the country and land was being confiscated, saying he would cut funding until an investigation into the country was completed.

Steenhuisen’s defence of government upsets party members

Following Trump’s comments, the DA leader initially defended the government, saying Trump’s belief was not true.

“It is not true that the act allows land to be seized by the state arbitrarily, and it does require fair compensation for legitimate expropriations.

"Unfortunately, individuals have sought to portray this act as an amendment to section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation,” he said.

His comments didn’t sit well with some DA officials who claimed it created confusion about the party’s stance. Officials stated they couldn’t be calling the act unconstitutional one week and then seem to be defending it the next week.

SA shows support to Steenhuisen

The DA leader’s initial stance drew mixed criticism, but many applauded him for speaking the truth. Others joked that he didn’t know which side to support.

Sibusiso Fawuli said:

“He had to tell the truth, that's all, and he did.”

Thometsana Khiba asked:

“So Steenhuisen was supposed to lie and say the SA government is grabbing land from white Afrikaaners?”

Hes De Jongh joked:

“Steenhuisen is playing on both sides of the fence.”

Mtobi Nash stated:

“He has tasted the good life. He is now practicing stomach politics.”

Ngwana Oa Mobu said:

“Steenhuisen is very much confused. He forgot his party's position over land because of the blue lights and ministry benefits.”

MacPherson remains defiant over Expropriation Bill

In a related article, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson earned criticism online.

Briefly News reported that he said the no compensation clause won't be implemented under his watch.

South Africans criticised Macpherson for opposing the president, telling him to resign if he wasn't happy with the bill.

