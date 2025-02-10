South Africa has, after more than a decade, resumed importing apples to Asian country Thailand

The Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen witnessed the first shipment which which was packaged at Ceres in the Western Cape

Steenhuisen said that the reopening of the apple market to Thailand will create job opportunities in the agriculture sector

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

CERES, WESTERN CAPE — The Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, witnessed the first shipment of apples from Ceres in the Western Cape to Thailand after a 16-year hiatus. South Africans had mixed feelings.

Thailand and SA do business again

Steenhuisen visited the Bella Frutta Packhouse in one of the Western Cape's biggest apple-producing towns. The first shipment came after trade between the two countries stopped in January 2008 when there were changes in trading requirements.

Steenhuisen, who was sworn in as a Minister after the Government of National Unity was formed, said the reopened trade opportunity will also create employment in the agriculture sector. Apple imports have dramatically increased in the past ten years to Asia and the Far East, which account for more than a third of South African exports.

Recently, United States President Donald Trump announced that the US would impose a 25% tariff on steel products, which will affect South Africa's steel and aluminium sectors.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commented on Steenhuisen's @jsteenhuisen X tweet, where he posted pictures of the first shipment.

AMO said:

"I like the fact that you aren't entertaining Elon and Trump. That shows sane leadership."

Sovereign Ado said:

"Well done John. Lots of noise but getting stuck in. Appreciate."

Mpho said:

"You are performing, John."

In A Nutshell said:

"Finally, the kind of news we need!"

Pro Mzansi said:

"Job well done, Minister."

