The official opposition the MK Party has increased its membership in Mpumalanga, including an ex-mayor

Johan Mkhatshwa, a former African National Congress member who was expelled from the party, joined the MK Party

South Africans roasted the party's Mpumalanga convenor Advocate Busi Mkhwebane for her recent tweets

Busi Mkhwebane posed for a picture with new MKP member, former mayor Johan Mkhatshwa.

MPUMALANGA — The official opposition, the MK Party, has increased its ranks in the Mpumalanga province and has roped in former Wayward Nkomazi Local Municipality mayor Johan Mkhatshwa as a new member.

Who is Johan Mkhatshwa?

Mkhatshwa was expelled from the African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga in 2022 after he and a faction tried to wrest control of the municipality and they were charged with defying the party. He was reportedly without a political home for three years.

What happened in Mpumalanga?

The party's Mpumalanga convener Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who joined the MK Party after leaving the EFF, posted on her @AdvBMkhwebane X account that the party welcomed over 1000 new members in the Wayward Nkomazi Local Municipality.

View the X tweet here:

Drama in the MK Party

Recently, MK Party member and president Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla appeared in court on terrorism charges related to the 2021 July Unrest

She also verbally attacked secretary-general Floyd Shivambu in a string of X tweets that got her in trouble with her father

She was instructed to apologise to Shivambu and the party's leadership and she issued a public apology that excluded Shivambu

Mkhonto has new members in Mpumalanga, including former mayor JohanMkhatshwa.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens roasted Mkhwebane in light of a recent tweet she made where she called other members of the MK Party tenants.

I follow back said:

"It will not end well."

Mike asked:

"Are you in the Dudu Zuma or Floyd MKP faction?"

Mbomboshe Omnyama said:

"We haven't forgotten you calling us tenants. Now you are lying about numbers. I was there. You are lying."

Peter Maruping said:

"It will end with tears."

Sesotho Fashioneng said:

"This one was for tenants."

Mazwei Nkomo said:

"He was expelled from the ANC."

Thabang Dladla said:

"And those who organised buses for the people to attend. You are a tenant in Mpumalanga. Mary is the landlord."

Dudu Zuma apologises to Shivambu

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Dudu Zuma apologised to Shivambu after her initial apology was directed to the MKP leadership and structures. The MKP leader Jacob Zuma ordered her to apologise to him after her X rant directed at him.

Duduzile accused Shivamgu of using his alleged minions against him and asked him to back off. She later issued an unconditional apology after Zuma threatened her with expulsion if she did not apologise to Shivambu.

