PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate boss Robert McBride has implicated KwaZulu-Natal top cop General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in the murder of a member of the public.

McBride appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee on 20 January 2026, where he was requested to appear in Parliament in the Western Cape. McBride accused Mkhwanazi of being involved in the murder of Mandla Mahlangu, whom he called Mkhwanazi's friend.

McBride said Mkhwanazi was a close friend of the Mahlangu family. He said he and Mkhwanazi attended soccer matches together. He said that when Mahlangu was shot after receiving threats, Mkhwanazi was on the scene. When Mahlangu was murdered on his small holding, Mkhwanazi was allegedly first on the scene.

"Yet General Mkhwanazi does not mention, or take the Committee into confidence of completeness... In both this inquiry and in Madlanga, he understates his knowledge of Mahlangu. Furthermore, he does not attend Mahlangu's funeral," he said.

Robert McBride before the Ad Hoc Committee

McBride did not begin his testimony before the Committee smoothly. Members of Parliament took issue with his conduct during proceedings and accused him of laughing and being dismissive. African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Xola Nqola and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo slammed McBrideand called on the committee's chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, to call him to order.

McBride also admitted that he was a member of the African National Congress. This was after MPs criticised his outdated CV. He also confirmed that he worked for the State Security Agency, although when he started testifying, he refused to divulge his place of employment.

Patriotic Alliance MP makes allegations about Mkhwanazi

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Patriotic Alliance Member of Parliament Ashley Sauls accused Mkhwanazi of bribing a police officer in exchange for dropping a case he was allegedly involved in. Sauls alleged that Mkhwanazi was involved in the assault of a member of the South African Police Service.

Sauls alleged on 19 January 2026 in Parliament that he received an email from a police officer who allegedly filed criminal cases against members of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal. The officer alleged that Mkhwanazi was present during the assault of a KZN officer in Durban on a farm. He added that Mkhwanazi participated in the assault and alleged that he offered a R5 million bribe to drop the case.

