Three armed hijackers fled with 1 000 loaves of bread after stealing a bread delivery vehicle in KwaZulu-Natal

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) members banded together with Tracker to locate the hijacked vehicle

The suspects cut open the 'safe' at the back of the delivery vehicle and stole the 'loot' before abandoning the truck in a sugarcane plantation

DURBAN - A bread delivery vehicle was hijacked in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal. While the vehicle was recovered, the suspects managed to steal 1 000 loaves of bread.

Three armed suspects driving a Hyundai H100 bakkie hijacked a bread delivery vehicle and cut open the safe at the back to steal the loaves of bread inside.

Luckily Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) members were able to locate the truck due to Tracker giving them information that the stolen vehicle was displayed on their system as being located 28 kilometres from Verulam.

How RUSA found the vehicle

This morning, a RUSA member in a helicopter was patrolling over Brindhaven, KwaZulu-Natal when he changed the direction to that of the hijacked vehicle. He saw the truck in a sugarcane plantation near Osindisweni Hospital.

RUSA officers were alerted to the situation and found the bakkie with its keys in the ignition. The bread delivery truck driver was not injured.

