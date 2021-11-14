“Only in SA”: 2 Rhinos Take Leisurely Stroll in Bloem Street, SA Left Gasping

Two African rhinos have captivated Mzansi after they were caught strolling through a Bloemfontein street on Tuesday morning

According to reports, they escaped from a nearby wildlife estate after workers left the gates open

Footage of their 20-minute adventure has since gone viral and SA can't get enough of the cheeky animals

Two spunky rhinos have caught Mzansi's attention after taking an early morning walk in the streets of Bloemfontein. The gentle giant's named, Shaka and Shakira, escaped from a wildlife reserve after workers left a gate open during construction.

Two spunky rhinos have caught Mzansi's attention after taking an early morning walk in the streets of Bloemfontein. Images: Trans Africa Self Drive Adventures and Tours/Facebook

The rhinos were on the run for approximately 20 minutes before they were promptly apprehended, IOL reports.

They were gently coaxed back to the reserve and luckily no injuries have been reported.

Social media users were definitely left entertained by a clip of the animals roaming the streets of Bloemfontein. Many people laughed at all the stereotypes about Africa being "overrun" by wild animals that the rhinos were definitely not helping with.

Check out some of the comments below:

Matthew Van Der Walt said:

"This doesn't help my case when I tell colleagues in Poland that we don't actually have wild animals roaming the streets haha."

Vicky Bownes said:

"Ah ha their little break out did not last long!!!! What beautiful precious animals they are. Thank you for caring for these " little-big" hooligans showing off their shenanigans."

Anne Kathrin Christensen-Van Heerden said:

"I don't know why, given the state of our rhinos, you would post a video on social media of them, especially when one of them has a beautiful, massive horn. It's really not very clever and very irresponsible. We have so few rhinos left we should be guarding them with everything we have that includes keeping their location secret."

Diana Barnes said:

"At least they appear to be trying to remain in their own lane haha!"

“Sends shivers down my throat”: Dutch man's slang zapped by Cobra, SA is bust

In more cute animal news, Briefly News previously reported that a tourist’s gonads got attacked by a snake while on Safari and the people of Mzansi are in stitches, so is he, just BTW.

Reports say that the 47-year-old man went to take a leak when his peepee got zapped by a snake. In the Cobra’s defence, it probably mistook the man’s genitals for another snake and thought it was under attack lol.

But on a more serious note, the poor man was severely injured. According to the medical journal Urology Case Reports, the snake bite caused "scrotal necrosis" which left the man in an almost fatal position. We are sure that even our female readers are cringing in pain after reading this, because, wow!

Business Insider revealed that the poor man had to wait three hours before being helicopter lifted to a hospital. During the wait, his genitals were extremely swollen and the bacteria was sweeping into his bloodstream, causing a great deal of pain.

While the situation was of an extremely serious nature, the people of Mzansi could not help but have a giggle. This is really something people only ever have irrational fears of and never think would actually happen, but hey, watch peeps panic going to the loo now.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Mboswobeni Mboswo was torn:

“Joooo like cobra thought Dutchman has another cobra based on its target the body is big to target small thing like that.”

Denzo Warmbad’s fears have been validated:

“Our biggest fear for those of us who have flushing toilets ”

Leon James Hargreaves felt the pain:

“Hawu shem bho muntu weNkosi! The thought of being bitten by a on the privates sends shivers down my throat. Bush lavatories are scary.”

Rayne Eddie was left shaking his head:

“Very unfortunate incident.”

