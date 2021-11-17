South Africa will have Stage 2 loadshedding from 2pm today until 5am on Saturday, Eskom has announced

Five power units failed yesterday and three power stations are functioning insufficiently, causing a need for loadshedding

South Africans blame the ANC for Eskom's issues and are upset about once again being inconvenienced

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Eskom has announced that South Africa will experience Stage 2 loadshedding from 2pm today until 5am on Saturday.

The reason given for this round of loadshedding is that the Kendal, Medupi and Duvha power stations are not functioning sufficiently.

Therefore, the remaining power supply needs to be preserved to avoid moving to higher stages of loadshedding, Eskom explained in a statement.

Eskom has announced stage 2 loadshedding for the rest of the week. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Loadshedding continues all week

Five Eskom units stopped working yesterday and two of them continue to be out of service. However, Kriel, Majuba and Matimba have returned to full capacity.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Eskom has urged South Africans to implement electricity-saving measures, such as switching the geyser off when not in use and limiting the use of large electrical appliances.

The power utility has apologised for the inconvenience and said that any changes will be communicated in due course.

Reactions to loadshedding announcement

@colza91 said:

"Only 4 hours for businesses to prepare for loadshedding, this allowance of the 'immediate effect' running of Eskom needs quick attention. The leadership should all be fired and new capable leaders hired. We need engineers at the helm of Eskom."

@IamNorman_1 shared:

"Allegedly Eskom can't be fixed."

@Red_Pilled_1 believes:

"Proudly brought to you by the ANC and everyone who voted for them."

@sydneygxekwa2 said:

"Surely South Africans are the most tolerant nation in the whole wide world. Eskom is lucky."

Eskom announces loadshedding at 'very short notice'

Yesterday, Briefly News reported Eskom warned that loadshedding was likely to be implemented at short notice after experiencing breakdowns in five of its units. The embattled national power supplier said the system was severely constrained, resulting in a need to implement outages should there be any further breakdowns.

"With no loadshedding currently implemented, Eskom requests the public to reduce the usage of power as the supply is [currently] severely compromised," Eskom said in a statement.

“Generation units at several power stations have failed throughout the day, with three breaking down all in the space of two hours.

Source: Briefly.co.za