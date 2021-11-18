The City of Johannesburg's social media page really thought they could grab followers attention by sharing a clip of a man skillfully dodging a mugging

The video was intended to be a part of a road safety initiative but instead turned into one of the biggest laughing stocks online

Peeps simply could not take the video seriously as all they could focus on was the lengths the man in the video went running away from the car

The City of Joburg shared some road safety tips to help peeps safely navigate their way through Mzansi's concrete jungle. The throwback video did not strike the kind of emotions the city officials would have hoped for but instead ended up leaving peeps in tears.

The city of Joburg gets trolled for their attempt at a road safety video. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Everyone who lives in Joburg knows not to be caught walking alone in the streets at night. Travelsafe-Abroad reported Jozi to be a very high risk for muggings, scamming and pick-pocketing.

So when the city's official Twitter page shared a clip of a man supposedly walking through the streets at night, peeps were ready with the roasts just mere seconds into the clip.

The video was intended to be a warning to pedestrians to be vigilant when roaming the streets. But instead turned into a good laugh for the day.

Tweeps were rolling on the floor in laughter because any Saffa knows better than to be walking the streets at night. What really caught the netizen's eyes was the on-foot Tokyo-drifting the pedestrian did to make sure he was not a victim that day.

Source: Briefly.co.za