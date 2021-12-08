12 of the truck drivers who protested by blocking off part of the N3 at Van Reenen's Pass have been arrested

President Cyril Ramaphosa called the protest unacceptable and said that their actions constitute "economic sabotage"

The 12 arrested truck drivers will have a bail hearing next week but will remain in custody until then

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DURBAN - Truck drivers held a protest on the N3, which links KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng, because of the government's inaction in providing information to drivers from other African countries regarding their employment status now that their visas will no longer be renewed.

The protest blocked off the road at Van Reenen’s Pass and 12 truck drivers were arrested. The arrested truck drivers have been charged with disobeying the Road Traffic Act and Criminal Law Amendment Act.

TimesLIVE reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa referred to the behaviour of the protestors as unacceptable. Ramaphosa said that their actions constitute "economic sabotage."

President Ramaphosa has criticised truck drivers who protested by blocking off part of the N3. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ramphosa's response to the protestors

Ramaphosa acknowledged that people from other African countries who have been living in South Africa using the special dispensation visa require information about their futures in the country before their visas expire at the end of the year.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Obviously the truckers want quick answers. They want answers on issues that are of great concern to them. We are addressing that to avoid a situation like what we saw recently, because it is completely unacceptable,” the president said.

According to IOL, the 12 imprisoned truck drivers will have their bail hearing on 13 December 2021. They will remain imprisoned until then.

South Africa reacts to the truck driver protest

@MASTER_P_702 believes:

"He must deal with the real problem of foreign truck drivers. There should be no quotas. ONLY South African should be employed as drivers, assistants and tyre changers. Truck driving is not a scarce skill."

@Brettbenraphael asked:

"In same fashion and with same speed and "dedication" that he "dealt" with the July 21 riots?"

@chrisfvz said:

"Arrest and jail them all for life for economic sabotage. That's the only way to deal with this. Relying on Mbulule or Cele is a waste of time."

@Mtho_Sumthing shared:

"Address the root of the problem."

Truck drivers block off N3 Van Reenen Pass in KZN protest over foreign nationals

Previously Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal is attempting to a large backlog of trucks on the N3 Van Reenen Pass on Friday, 3 December.

The Tugela Toll Plaza has also been forced to close due to the truck roadblock. It is currently unclear what is the reason behind the blockade is.

That the blockade started in the early hours of the morning. The truck drivers are said to have parked their trucks and many have taken the keys out of the ignition.

Source: Briefly.co.za