A woman who was a victim of gender-based violence took social media to complain about the police's conduct when she tried to open a case

The woman says she drove to Silverton Police Station after the police station in Mamelodi was closed to get her abuser arrested

Social media users are outraged by the way her case was handled by the police and some have called on a reform of the police

TSHWANE - A woman took to social media to complain about the police in Pretoria that refused to let her open a case of assault after she was beaten by someone believed to be her partner.

In a video shared on social media, which has since gone viral, the woman says she went to the Mamelodi Police Station in an attempt to open a case against the man, however, the police station was closed.

A woman says a police officer at Silverton Police Station would not help her when she tried to open a case against her alleged perpetrator. Images: Darren Stewart & Screenshot/ @kulanicool

She then drove to the Silverton Police Station in the early hours of Saturday night and when she tried to open a case against him, the policewoman would not open the case until she spoke to the alleged perpetrator.

The woman went on to say that she had been terrorised by the man for many years and had made numerous attempts to open cases against him but he was set free, according to News24.

Police arrest the suspect

Brigadier Brenda Muridili says the video posted on social media has been noted and the alleged perpetrator was arrested by the Silverton police in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The case was handed over to the Mamelodi Police Station because the crime happened in that area. Muridili then explains that the detective in Mamelodi then released the man on a warning.

The police have now launched an internal investigation to find out why the cop released the alleged perpetrator without informing the victim, reports TimesLIVE. Muridili also explained that the police station was closed due to decontamination.

South Africans can on the police to act

The video posted by the victim has garnered many reactions from social media users. Many have pointed out that the police are never around to help victims of gender-based violence.

Here are some of their comments:

@WorthyPromises said:

"People are very quick to say, go and report at the police station and not on Twitter they won't help you here... She went to the police station and she didn't get help, what now?"

@SthembiD said:

"I wish a group of men could open a "Moer dai abusive bleksem" society..instead of reporting to useless Saps, we run to the society and they moer these abusers. If you can beat a woman then you should be able to fight your own gender akere."

@MakhayePhiliswa said:

"I remember how I was once in this position where the justice system failed me because of who I was married to and everyone was afraid of helping me because he was THAT POWERFUL‼ May your plea land on ears that will hopefully help you out sis❤ and may you get out alive❤"

