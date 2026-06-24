Illegal immigrants who are leaving South Africa say their departure is not permanent, as many plan to return once they have fixed their immigration documentation

A migrant interviewed said they still see better economic opportunities in South Africa and hope to come back legally in the future

He said he is returning home to sort out his paperwork, adding that he intends to return because “life here is much better”

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Some foreign nationals say they will return to South Africa legally. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Foreign nationals returning to their home countries say their departure from South Africa is not a final goodbye, as many hope to return legally once their immigration documents are in order.

According to a TimesLIVE report, several foreign nationals interviewed while preparing to board buses back to their countries said they still see a future in South Africa and plan to return once they have fixed their paperwork.

Foreign national says he will return legally

One of them, 29-year-old Kwabashe Mutopo from Zimbabwe, said he came to South Africa in 2022 in search of better opportunities. He explained that his journey took three days by bus to reach the Beitbridge border, where passengers had to get off and cross on foot before making their way into South Africa without documentation.

“My brothers told me the economy in SA is better, so I followed them here,” Mutopo said.

He said he later found work in Germiston, where he worked as a zama-zama. According to him, life in South Africa was difficult and often involved surviving through bribery to avoid arrest.

“I have survived here for four years by bribing officials. Even last year I was arrested and paid R2,000 to get out, so I always set money aside for that,” he said.

Despite leaving, Mutopo insisted he does not view this as a permanent farewell.

“I am going home to fix my paperwork and come back legally. Life here is much better,” he said.

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Social media reacted to the foreign national's sentiments

@MoyaProf asked:

"Why won’t they stay there a little longer to fix their countries?"

@Nelisiwe94 stated:

"All repatriates will be allowed to return only after 5 years, and some have already been flagged as undesirable to the country by the immigration system."

@Aya_Muzi said:

"Legal papers for tourism yes, anything else they must come with R5 million."

@Gifted_Cynic remarked:

"When you want to come back with proper papers, don't forget to come back with a scarce skill too."

@PantsiMelikhaya said:

"That's all what the anti illegal immigration movement wants, come to SA legally."

Bushiri funding repatriation efforts to Malawi

In related news, self-proclaimed prophet and fugitive Shepherd Bushiri has claimed he is funding the repatriation of Malawian nationals facing a looming expulsion deadline in South Africa.Bushiri said he acted after civil society groups set a June 30 deadline for undocumented migrants to leave the country, posting on his X account that he had arranged transport to assist those affected. He further stated that he secured 10 buses after an urgent request from the Malawian Consulate in Johannesburg to help stranded citizens, as thousands of Malawians reportedly gathered at processing points such as Sherwood Grounds in Durban to arrange their return home.

Departing illegal immigrants. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian governement has difficulties on repartiating citizens

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Nigerian government's programme to repatriate 1,000 citizens back to Nigeria encountered difficulties as the question of whether the repatriation applies to Nigerians awaiting deportation was discussed. Officials questioned whether Nigerians detained at the Lindela Repatriation Centre would also form part of the repatriation efforts. Sources indicated that the Nigerian High Commission pointed out that deportation of Nigerians from the centre should be treated differently to voluntary repatriation applications.

Source: Briefly News