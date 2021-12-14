Bheki Cele said that police officers at Malamule police station must make a concerted effort to find and arrest the criminals who attacked the station

Cele expressed his disdain towards the officers for not having arrested the thugs a month after the incident took place

The police minister told police officers that they need to improve their work ethic to raise the public's view of them

POLOKWANE - Bheki Cele, the police minister, said that the men who robbed and attacked police officers at the Malamulele police station in Limpopo last month need to be apprehended urgently.

The group stole ammunition and forearms after attacking officers at the police station. Cele has expressed his disappointment that none of the perpetrators has been arrested in the month since the incident occurred.

According to SABC News, Cele pushed the police to work hard on this case so that the guilty parties can be brought to justice.

Bheki Cele wants the men who robbed Malamulele police station arrested as soon as possible. Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Cele urges police to work harder and do better

While speaking about the incident at Malamulele police station, Cele said that overall the South African Police Service (SAPS) needs to improve their response times to crimes and speed up the time it takes them to solve cases.

Cele said that the incident in Limpopo was bad publicity for SAPS and made South Africans lose faith in their police service, IOL reports. Cele added that people must fear the police enough to be deterred from committing crimes.

"When they knock on somebody’s house to rob them, they must remember you are there and if you find them, make their lives hell. Do not treat criminals well," Cele said.

South Africans react to Cele's statement

@Boet_Themba asked:

"With only 6 months training?"

@MojelaThapelo believes:

"I think police stations should not be heavily armed any more, because it looks like they are a target nowadays. This happens a lot now, it's scary. Police should have a safe place somewhere, an arsenal of some sort."

@Siphe_Sihle1 said:

"Those criminals must be laughing at him now, they will never catch them."

@Mjebhe_Eu shared:

"We are not safe in this country, useless ministry. If it was in other countries, he would have resigned or fired. Malamulele police station is a joke."

@SEMolekwa said:

"Swift arrests? The crime happened weeks ago."

Mzansi finds Malamulele Police Station being robbed of firearms hilarious

Previously, Briefly News reported that a group of armed criminals robbed a police station in the township of Malamulele in Limpopo a few weeks ago.

The crew made off with multiple firearms and ammunition from the police's arsenal. The cops at the station were reportedly forced into the back of a police van as the criminals stole from the safe, which was unlocked by one officer who was being held by the gang.

Col Athlenda Mathe, SAPS spokesperson, says the robbery took place at around 11pm on a Sunday, a quiet time. Mathe says following the robbery at the police station, the criminals went to a nearby filling station and robbed it too, likely using weapons they had just stolen from the police.

Source: Briefly.co.za