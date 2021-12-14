South Africans are united in one voice as they wish President Cyril Ramaphosa a speedy recovery while he fights covid-19

Ramaphosa tested positive for the raging pandemic and he is said to be isolated in Cape Town and social media users are sharing their messages

Briefly News looks at messages from local tweeps who joined Advocate Dali Mpofu who wished the head of state a speedy recovery

South Africans are wishing president Cyril Ramaphosa a speedy recovery as he fights Covid-19 infection. The South African president is currently quarantined in Cape Town as media reports suggest.

Mzansi social media users are now heading online to show sympathy to the African National Congress leader. Looking at the social media comments, Mzansi tweeps are now joining leaders and advocates such as Dali Mpofu who is affiliated with the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Briefly News brings you this story that seems to unite many locals despite their political views and beliefs. However, some peeps feel the president must just ensure he doesn’t introduce strict regulations to curb the spread of the pandemic.

@Nkustngwenya said:

“Advice him for free that, he should not do it again, speedy recovery.”

@J_Manyaka said:

“Get well soon my President.”

@Elijahtwins274 said:

“I don't believe him unless he shares the tests. Otherwise, he went to the memorial while he knew he was Sick.”

@Sfiso_Mahlangu said:

“Sizobona khona, Adv.”

@AndileGogoda said:

“Speedy recovery Matamela, I wish one day you'll wake up and see that #LandExpropriation without compensation is the only way to end inequality in this country.”

@SfisoMushroom said:

“Ndyakuva advovo, but uJuju uthini.”

@Dion_0624 said:

“You are such a mature politician Meneer Advocate.”

@Kamjila_X said:

“No need,, he’s gonna recover that’s if there’s truth in him testing positive,,99.99% of people recover from this weak pandemic without any treatment.”

@KS0430 said:

“You know you DON'T mean it. It's just like Ace wishing him a speedy recovery when he actually means his speedy death.”

@Thabo_Makuru said:

“We wish him well.”

@Krayzie_Animal said:

“Yeah right, like you really mean it.”

@MokweleTlou said:

“No more family meeting... will drink ka kgotso.”

@Delela_Ka_Staze said:

“Petrol is expensive he must stay at home and save us some few rands.”

President Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at FW de Klerk’s official memorial service

Looking at a related story, Briefly News published that president Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver a eulogy at the official state memorial of former president FW de Klerk on Sunday.

De Klerk died in November at the age of 85 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was cremated at a private ceremony over two weeks ago.

The former president left a divided legacy among South Africans as the last apartheid president. SABC News reported that the official memorial service will have limited attendance due to Covid 19 social distancing restrictions.

Source: Briefly.co.za