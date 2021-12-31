Desta Abore, an Ethiopian man, illegally entered South Africa in March 2020 and was arrested in June

The Constitutional Court has ruled that he may remain in South Africa until his application for asylum has been decided

Abore's detention after August 2020 was deemed unlawful by the Constitutional Court in a hearing yesterday

JOHANNESBURG - Desta Abore, an Ethiopian man who illegally entered South Africa, has been granted permission by the Constitutional Court to stay in the country until his application for asylum has been decided.

Abore had previously been denied an exemption from deportation until his refugee status had been legally determined under the Refugees Act. He also appealed against his detention, arguing that it is illegal, but it was ruled as lawful detention.

According to TimesLIVE, the ConCourt gave Home Affairs a two-week period to make a decision on Abore's status. He has been detained since he was arrested in KwaZulu-Natal in June 2020.

How the Refugees Act has been applied in this case

The Refugee Act has new provisions which state that a person from another country who illegally enters South Africa is not automatically allowed to apply for asylum, News24 reports. Home Affairs found that courts and immigration officials have the power to decide if the foreigner's reasons for not having a South African visa are justified.

In addition, the applicant is required to prove why they need to stay in South Africa and provide reasons for their illegal entry. Abore's reason for not officially applying for refugee status earlier was that the Covid-19 pandemic caused the centres to be closed for many months.

Yesterday (30 December), the ConCourt ruled that the only amendment to the Refugees Act that applied to Abore is that he will be required to attend an interview with an immigration official. The court also found that his detention after August 2020 was unlawful.

South Africans react to Ethiopian man's asylum application

@phathu35696722 remarked:

"Mxm our courts can be annoying sometimes."

@DeyselDiaan asked:

"Why did he flee the country?"

@gsfstudies believes:

"The most powerful nation on earth was built by foreigners: The United States of America."

@UniqueSAProblem said:

"Good luck to him."

@Siya_Hlongwane shared:

"Well it's going to be rejected now, isn't it."

