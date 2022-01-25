The Special Investigating Unit has made its report on the South African government's Covid-related expenditure public

JOHANNESBURG - Today (25 January), the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) reported the South African government's Covid-related expenditure public. President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised this report.

The SIU's report investigated a total of 5 467 contracts between the government and various service providers since the advent of the pandemic. The combined value of these contracts is R14.3 billion.

Of the 5467 contracts, the SIU has analysed 4 549 of them and discovered that 62% of them (2803 contracts) amount to irregular expenditure, News24 reports. As a result, 45 of these irregular contracts have been forwarded to the Special Tribunal for further investigation.

What the report revealed about irregular government expenditure

According to IOL, the SIU will submit a second report to Ramphosa in June, following further investigations in March and April. The president hopes that the SIU's reports will help fight against corruption in South Africa.

It is unacceptable that so many contracts associated with saving lives and protecting livelihoods were irregular, unlawful or fraudulent,” Ramaphosa said.

The SIU has found that over R500 million needs to be recovered from tender fraud and corruption. R34.2 million has been recovered to date. The SIU's investigation saved an estimated R114.2 million from being lost to corruption.

South Africans react to SIU Covid-19 report

@Mrmoney115 remarked:

"We are waiting even though we know it's been edited."

@wizerthanyou asked:

"Has anyone been arrested yet?"

@ntsekisang believes:

"The justice system must be harsh on corruption. Every day we hear and read about corruption but efforts to eradicate it are moving at a snail pace. Soft sentences are not working. A minimum sentence for corruption should at least be 50 years minimum without parole."

@IknowTh25513463 said:

"Now the ignorant that think a whole 500 billion Rands were stollen have a report to read and understand - Ramaphosa is fighting corruption."

@_V_IR shared:

"Nah, we want the second episode of Zondo report."

