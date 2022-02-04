The City of Johannesburg says it will cost over R30 million to fix approximately 120 traffic lights that were damaged in December 2021 and January 2022

The city says most of these traffic lights were either damaged by criminals who stole cables or by motorists who drove into them

South Africans are shocked that it takes more than R300 000 to fix one traffic light and think someone in the ANC will loot the funds

JOHANNESBURG - Between December 2021 and January 2022, the City of Johannesburg says over 120 traffic lights were destroyed, as a result, the city will have to cough up R37 million to have them up and running again.

This week, the City of Joburg conducted oversight visits to a Joburg Roads Agency (JRA) repair assignment of two traffic lights that have been damaged during the above mentioned period.

The City of Joburg says 120 traffic lights were destroyed in December 2021 and January 2022. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

MMC for transport Funzela Ngobeni explains that in December alone, 97 traffic lights were destroyed due to cable theft or they were hit by motorists, however, the number went down to 27 in January, reports TimesLIVE.

Ngobeni says the cost of fixing one traffic light is between R300 000 and R400 000 and the price varies based on the extent of the damaged cost.

Ngobeni explains that in the case of cable theft, traffic lights are completely removed from their posts or cut into with a grinder. Criminals do this in an effort to steal copper wires, sims cards and so on.

According to SowetanLIVE, Ngobeni and the JRA are trying to figure out how to stop the damage of traffic lights. He says an urgent meeting with the agency will be held.

For now, Ngobeni urges the police to act decisively in protecting Joburg's infrastructure and should ensure that criminals are arrested and prosecuted for the destruction of the city's infrastructure.

South Africans surprised by how expensive it is to repair traffic lights

Social media users seem to be mind blown that fixing a single traffic light in Johannesburg is really expensive.

@Tsigwili said:

"Most of the traffic lights were damaged, they must install cameras at those intersections, that when stolen cars pass there, it can report to the control room, then the police can be contacted, it might reduce the Theft of motor vehicles and increase the recoveries."

@SamuelJ39453362 said:

"Looting personified 308k per light wtf."

@YoungFeregamo said:

"ANC is about to loot again. 37 Million for traffic lights "

@Numba1skoko said:

"How much is it to repair one traffic light? I guess we'll just never know. Mismanagement of Funds is the order of the day."

@Mbuqe_Bongani said:

"So one robot cost R308 333? Please break it down for me. I really need to understand the makeup of this cost component."

@Jono25283512 said:

"Over R300 000.00 per traffic light. That is insane. Who got this tender? Surely it would cost between 10k -20k per traffic light. Please name us the parties involved."

