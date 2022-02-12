Paul Mashatile Says the ANC Want Ramaphosa to Stay in Charge

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has revealed that the ruling party wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to run for a second term

The ruling party wants Ramaphosa to lead them for a second term in order to realise his ambitious plans for the country

It is not clear if Ramaphosa will accept the nomination but the ANC believe that his efforts to fight corruption have been successful

CAPE TOWN- ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has revealed that the ANC want President Cyril Ramaphosa at the helm of the party for another term.

Mashatile addressed the Progressive Business Forum in Cape Town that it was not clear yet if Ramaphosa would accept his nomination to run for a second term.

The ANC want Cyril Ramaphosa to lead the ruling party for another term. Photo credit: @MyANC

Mashatile praised Ramaphosa for his efforts in fighting corruption and for appointing skilled and capable people in an effort to advance good governance according to TimesLIVE.

Mashatile said that it was generally agreed within the ANC that if he is given a second term he would be able to implement his more ambitious policy reforms and promises that he made during his last State of the Nation Address (SONA).

He said that good governance was at the heart of growing the economy and bouncing back from the effects of the pandemic and lockdown.

News24 reported that Ramaphosa had promised to fix the ANC and the economy.

"Good idea": Ramaphosa announces cannabis industry reforms at SONA

During his State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Cyril Ramaphosa said that one of the government's plans for 2022 is to introduce regulations that make cannabis and hemp production and trade easier to boost the economy.

Ramaphosa said that this industry could create as many as 130 000 new jobs for South Africans. The president pointed to Lesotho's success as a trader of cannabis and hemp products. He hopes that the industry will attract foreign investors.

According to News24, the international cannabis industry was valued at an estimated $7.8 billion (R117.5 billion) in 2020. The increase in revenue is expected to be about 15% annually until at least 2026.

"We are tired": Ramaphosa's SONA address fails to inspire confidence from SA

Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation address was not received with the air of optimism the president would have been hoping for when he arrived at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday night.

South Africans were guarded as they listened to Ramaphosa setting out key policy objectives, highlighting achievements, addressing challenges, and outlining interventions to unlock development constraints for the coming financial year.

But not all of it was to the liking of discerning and expectant citizens, many of whom felt that the address lacked an extra punch. Instead, South Africans berated the rehashing of the "same-old promises" in the "same-old tone".

