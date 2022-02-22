Janusz Walus, appeared in the Constitutional Court in a bid to have Justice Minister Ronald Lamola’s refusal to grant him parole overturned

In his application documents, Walus claims that he has been reformed by his nearly three decades in prison

South Africans took to social media to express their opinions on the matter, and many said that they think Walus should not be granted bail

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Chris Hani's murderer, Janusz Walus, appeared in the Constitutional Court in a bid to have Justice Minister Ronald Lamola’s refusal to grant him parole overturned so that he could be one step closer to achieving parole.

Walus' previous parole application in March 2020 was denied by Ronald Lamola, the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services. This was his third unsuccessful attempt at being released on parole.

Walus claims that he has been reformed by his nearly three decades in prison in his application documents. He says he is more religious now, particularly in keeping with his Catholic upbringing, and that he has rejected apartheid ideologies that fuelled his crime, SABC News reports.

Janusz Walus wants to be granted parole despite 3 unsuccessful previous attempts. Image: Twitter/@ewnreporter

Source: Twitter

Predictions for Walus' bail application

According to The Sowetan, Adv Roelof du Plessis, Walus' lawyer for his bail application, believes that Ronald Lamola, the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, will never grant his client bail and that the Constitutional Court need t take it upon themselves to do so.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“The court would have seen the ping pong game that went on between the minister and ourselves all the time in these matters and we submit that the minister, simply because of the political fallout, is never going to make a decision here." Du Plessis said.

In his submission to the Constitutional court, Walus requested that the Supreme Court of Appeal’s decision not to grant him parole in 2020 should be ignored when deciding the latest parole bid. He said that he wanted the opportunity to show remorse for his actions.

Reactions to Walus' bail application hearing

@bhubaza asked:

"Didn't they say he was dying? Cancer or something?"

@UnmovedLee said:

"I now reject apartheid... as if he has the choice to actively practice it."

@princecloete shared:

"As if killing someone in cold blood is not cruel and inhumane. People do the crime but don't want to do the time."

@chikijana believes:

"Chris Hani's family deserves to know the truth. Why can't he reveal those who ordered the hit? He must rot in jail."

@PhenyoLB said:

"I don’t think he has changed. He must be kept behind bars. No parole for Janusz."

Limpho Hani says Janusz Walus does not deserve parole, calls him "unremorseful"

In earlier news about this case, Briefly News reported that Limpho Hani, the widow of anti-apartheid activist Chris Hani, says that Janusz Walus does not display remorse for killing her late husband in 1993 and should not be granted parole.

Hani submitted an affidavit to the Constitutional Court to Walus' parole hearing. She wrote that the murder of her late husband caused a setback in South Africa's transition to democracy.

Alex Mashilo, a spokesperson for the South African Communist Party (SACP), said that the Hani family and the party, whom Chris Hani was the leader of, have submitted documents opposing Walus' parole application.

Source: Briefly News