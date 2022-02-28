Minister of Defence Thandi Modise believes that the majority of crime syndicates in South Africa are operated by foreigners

Modise said that the South African Police Service is not being xenophobic when they state a suspect's nationality when reporting a crime

The minister argues that foreigners who enter South Africa must abide by our rules and regulations

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Thandi Modise, the Minister of Defence, has defended the South African Police Service (SAPS) for using criminals' nationalities in official reports.

”I have no problem with the police keeping mum on the nationalities of suspects but I think that sometimes we are too shy to say, to people who cross our borders both legally and illegally and reside amongst us who do not respect our laws and traditions and cultures, that we are fed up,” Modise said.

Modise argues that disclosing a suspect's nationality does not make one xenophobic, IOL reports. However, However, the minister added that foreigners run the majority of crime syndicates operating in South Africa

Modise's take on crime in South Africa

According to TimesLIVE, Modise has warned South Africans that service delivery can be negatively affected by crime syndicates, particularly in the North West. This is due to increased incidents in the province where crime syndicates intercept the water supply to residents.

The minister said that just as she has respected the laws of every country she has been to, she expects foreigners to respect the rules of South Africa when they enter.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

SAPS have launched a campaign to increase their crime-fighting abilities by employing 12 000 youth and planning to train an additional 7 000 new officers.

South Africans react to Modise's remarks

Hasan Basree Milanzi said:

"Minister, please send all foreigners to their countries. We have our own problems."

Thelma Kwinda asked:

"Who is going to feed thousands of criminals?"

Nomby Mpanza believes:

"She will be forced to resign after spitting all the truth, just watch and see."

Mafikizolo Ndlovu shared:

"Our leaders were hosted by other African countries, fact! Even under those circumstances, they respected the laws of those countries, fact! However, what we witness in South Africa is something else."

Codnell Makaringe remarked:

"Someone from the parliament, or shall I say from the ANC is sobering up."

Ramaphosa axes top cop Sitole as national police commissioner, SA calls for Bheki Cele's head

In other news about SAPS, Briefly News previously reported that South Africa no longer has General Khehla Sitole as its national police commissioner following President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to fire the embattled top cop on Friday afternoon.

According to a statement released by the Presidency, Ramaphosa removed Sitole from his position as the head of the South African Police Service (SAPS) by mutual agreement effective from 31 March.

Ramaphosa and Sitole both conceded the early termination served the best interest of the country. The report further claimed the timing of the former's departure would provide ample opportunity for a reasonable handover of tasks to senior SAPS officials.

Source: Briefly News