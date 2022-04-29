Police Minister Bheki Cele said he had no prior knowledge about the arrest of defence Advocate Malesela Teffo

The advocate representing Senzo Meyiwa's murder accused was handcuffed and removed from the courtroom on Thursday afternoon

Cele said he was only made aware of the arrest after seeing a video of it and knows that Adv Teffo implicated him as being behind it

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Police Bheki Cele claims that he had no prior knowledge about the arrest of the defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Advocate Malesela Teffo. The dramatic arrest was broadcast on live television.

The minister said he learned about the video when he was shown a clip of the arrest. Teffo, who represents four of the five men accused of murdering Meyiwa, was handcuffed and removed from the courtroom on Thursday afternoon, 28 April.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says he had no prior knowledge about Advocate Malesela Teffo's arrest and only found out when he was shown a clip. Image: Phill Magakoe/Getty & @Liqour_Shadez/Twitter

Cele said he was made aware of a video circulating in which Adv Teffo implicated him as being behind the arrest during an interview with eNCA. Cele added that he has requested a report from Police Commissioner Sehlahle Masemola with details surrounding the arrest.

Adv Teffo’s instructing attorney, Tshepo Thobane, disclosed that court proceedings adjourned for the day in expectation of the arrest, SowetanLIVE reported.

Social media reacts to Cele’s comments

@da86606 said:

“It can’t be that you know nothing regarding the arrest of the advocate handling a high-profile case, then the centre is not holding.”

@MbulaziIzik wrote:

“Someone/some people out there want to silence Advo Teffo, I am very suspicious now this advocate is going to spoil the draft, that’s why he is to be fixed, there is an agenda and a big one, these big guys are running scared, I am tempted to go with people who say big guys know the truth.”

@Kari09448880 posted:

“Why didn’t SAPS ask Adv Teffo to present himself at the police station tomorrow morning before the trial resumes? Why did they go to court to arrest him and stop the trial in process? Satafrikaaa Ziyakhala.”

@Masoko44710907 added:

“So who issued that old warrant for Adv Teffo to be arrested?”

Advocate Malesela Teffo, who represents the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, arrested in court

Briefly News also reported police stormed into the courtroom during the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa to arrest advocate Malesela Teffo who is defending the four of the five men accused in the case a short while ago.

The details surrounding his arrest are unclear. His arrest followed the adjournment of court proceedings for the day.

According to a live video from the courtroom recorded by eNCA, Teffo, who could be seen in handcuffs, said he was unsure of why he was being arrested. Police escorted the advocate out of the courtroom and taken to the Hillbrow police station.

