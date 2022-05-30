A North West mother recalled the chilling moments before her husband was shot and killed during an ambush

The 24-year-old woman, Johanette Kidson said her husband, Juandré, died while trying to protect their family

The Spokesperson of Gauteng police Col Dimakatso Sello said murder investigations are underway following Juandré's death

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

NORTH WEST - A 24-year-old woman recalled the horrific moments that led up to the death of her husband who was killed during an orchestrated hijacking. Johanette Kidson said her husband, Juandré, died while trying to protect their family on 7 May.

Criminals placed rocks on the road between Rustenburg and Brits. They left Rustenburg around 7:30pm and were on their way home after visiting family when their car hit rocks placed on the road and sustained a puncher.

A North West mother recalls her husband's final moments before he was shot and killed. Image: Johanette Kidson/Facebook

Source: Facebook

After driving a little further, Juandré was forced to change the car tyre. While unpacking the boot to find equipment, the baby started crying and Johanette went to check on her. Moments later, their lives were turned upside down. During an interview with YOU Magazine, after hearing her husband plead for his life, Johanette tried to remove her baby from the car seat.

A man tapped on the driver’s side window with a gun and another man tried pulling her out of the car. A third man held Juandré at gunpoint and shot him twice in the head. The gunman then turned the gun on Johanette and the baby. The baby was crying hysterically and Johanette was unsure if she was also shot. According to Johanette, the gunman tried to take the baby away from her, but she clung on.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She realised her husband had died and was unsure if her baby was injured, Johanette walked toward the Bokfontein offramp to find help. The Spokesperson of Gauteng police Col Dimakatso Sello said murder investigations are underway, according to TimesLIVE.

SA anger

Social media users sent messages of condolences for the bereaved family and called for harsher action against criminals:

Obi Peace said:

“I don't know what Africa has turned into? How can we keep killing ourselves like this? My dear sorry for your loss and may his soul rest in peace.”

Mpho Mkhize commented:

“May the God of heaven mend those broken-hearted and give you strength and comfort.”

Zani Read wrote:

“Because criminals are more protected in SA than her citizens. Sad truth when a country becomes lawless.”

Connie Shongoane added:

“And she had to go through this at this age. Now a child doesn't have a father and a woman is a widow! All for what?! Such barbaric acts. Nxa. Shoooooo the lump on my throat.”

Aneshree Chetty posted:

“Reading this breaks my heart. When will all of this stop??? It's like every day we hear about murders that are happening. When do we say enough is enough? Or do we just ask ourselves when will our time come?”

Portia Khumbuleni added:

“The criminals are ruling this country and the state is failing us every second.”

Motorist killed after being ambushed by criminals who placed rocks on pretoria highway, police probe murder

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a motorist was shot and killed on the N4 highway outside Pretoria after he stopped to change a flat tyre on the side of the road on Saturday night, 7 May. Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder after the man’s body was found inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound. The spokesperson for Gauteng, Colonel Dimakatso Sello, said the Audi vehicle was missing a front tyre and the keys.

According to Sello, the circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear, however, anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared on Twitter that rocks were placed on the road. He also added that the man's wife was injured. Col Sello told Briefly News that a similar incident occurred in the North West recently.

Source: Briefly News