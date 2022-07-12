The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture plans to establish a R30 million National Philharmonic Orchestra

South Africans and several orchestras throughout the country have been vocal about their disdain for the project

The project comes just months after the nation ridiculed Minister Nathi Mthethwa’s R22 million giant flag

PRETORIA - The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture’s proposed R30 million project to establish a National Philharmonic Orchestra (NPO) has left South Africans outraged. The project comes just months after the nation ridiculed the Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture Nathi Mthethwa’s R22 million giant flag project.

The proposal has sparked anger, with many South Africans claiming that the money can be redistributed to areas that are desperately in need of funding. Several orchestras throughout the country have been vocal about their disdain for the project.

Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra’s CEO John Maytham told EWN that the project was unnecessary and that there are already programmes that offer training to up-and-coming players. He said the country could not afford to have the NPO and that South Africans do not need it. Maytham added that it would be a total waste of money.

The Artistic Director of the Brooklyn Theatre and Gauteng Philharmonic Willem Vogel and the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Erik Albertyn told The Daily Maverick that the concept of a national orchestra would not be practical. Albertyn said the project is unrealistic and that one orchestra would not serve any purpose. Vogel said the amount of money could be put to much better use with individual orchestras.

South Africans express their anger about Nathi Mthethwa’s proposed R30 million orchestra project:

@kanyazim said:

“Nathi Mthethwa is hellbent on wasting the arts and culture budget. You would think after the flag, he would come up with something useful.”

@RoninDexx wrote:

“What ROI do we get from a national philharmonic orchestra? Nathi Mthethwa is committed to wasting money.”

@justwellington commented:

“Nathi Mthethwa likes looking busy by making controversial decisions once in a blue moon.”

@GETMRKASH added:

“Nathi Mthethwa did it again.”

