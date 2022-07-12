The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has submitted a sworn statement to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate

The party wants Ipid to investigate the involvement of top police officers in the alleged cover-up of the Phala Phala theft

Advocate Malesela Teffo was also brought in to assist the political party because of his “extensive knowledge” of police conduct

JOHANNESBURG - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has submitted a sworn statement to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), calling for the probe of top police officers in the alleged cover-up of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm theft.

African Transformation Movement's Leader Vuyolwethu Zungula calls for Ipid to investigate Phala Phala saga. Image: Jaco Marais/Die Burger

Source: Getty Images

ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula, the National Spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi and the Party’s Legal Advisor Advocate Malesela Teffo submitted the statement on Monday, 11 June. News24 reported that the party referenced the head of the Presidential Protection Unit Major-General Wally Rhoode’s alleged failure to report the crime.

Zungula asked Ipid to investigate the alleged failure from the Presidential Protection Unit in terms of Section 13(2) of the SAPS Act 68 of 1995. The statement also wants Ipid to probe the alleged assistance of former police officers and the claims of interrogation of suspects.

Zungula also claims that government resources were unlawfully used to bribe the suspects to conceal the events at the farm. Several other top cops, including National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, were also implicated in the scandal.

Advocate Teffo, who took the spotlight by representing some of the suspects in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, was brought in to assist the party because of his “extensive knowledge” of police conduct.

The directorate said it would announce once a determination has been made by the executive director on the next step regarding the ATM's request, according to The Citizen.

South Africans weigh in on the ATM’s request and Advocate Malesela Teffo being roped in:

@Yengeka said:

“So the people advocate’s is losing post now, they are replacing him with court poetry.”

@Sello678556631 wrote:

“Let’s hope Zungula understand what sworn affidavit implications are. He is putting heresy as he was never there. Sacrificial lamb that one.”

@reketla_m commented:

“The ATM is doing a pr-exercise here!”

@TshililoMulau14 added:

“People are dying out there and all you are concerned about is scoring political points.”

