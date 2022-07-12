A young man died on Sunday night in Limpopo of ingesting an entire bottle of Jägermeister

Police say the man was one of a few people who participated in a drinking competition to see who would finish the bottle the fastest

South Africans are shocked by the tragic death of the young man and say he died for nothing because the prize money was too little

LOUIS TRICHARDT - A Limpopo man met his untimely death after allegedly taking part in a drinking competition where had to down an entire bottle of Jägermeister.

A man from Limpopo died after participating in a drinking competition over the weekend. Image: Getty Images/Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

The drinking competition took place at a tavern in Mashamba village, outside Louis Trichardt on Sunday night, 10 April and the prize money for finishing the entire bottle of alcohol was a mere R200.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo says the participants of the competition were given a specified time to finish drinking the bottle of Jägermeister, reports News24.

Shortly after drinking the entire bottle, the man collapsed and he was rushed to a nearby clinic where he was declared dead. Mojapelo says the police are still in the process of investigating the incident and an inquest docket has been opened, according to The South African.

South Africans stunned by the death

South Africans are saddened that another person was killed at a tavern. Some are outraged that the man entered the competition because the prize money was not enough to buy another bottle of Jägermeister.

@MK240458 said:

"Tragic, but absurd. How much is that bottle worth? Who sponsored that contest? How much was the lost life worth? Taverns have been turned into slaughterhouses."

@Catsbooksforyou said:

"Wow. What a way to go. Sorry to hear this. May he rest in peace and my prayers go out to his family."

@SmoothScotch said:

"Poisoned himself straight... the body especially the liver shut down..."

@djstago said:

"Imagine. 200 does not even buy you a bottle of Jägermeister (myagyaga). Savage. May his soul rest in peace."

@BbwMaturity said:

"Dying for just 200 bucks .. shame."

@ltunyiswa said:

"The price money is even less than the Jägermeisterprice. Poor guy died for nothing."

@NicolaRSpurr said:

"Jeez #SouthAfrica. Soooo many booze-related deaths. I know things are very tough but...... ‍♀️"

