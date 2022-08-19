Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie, who are convicted terrorists, have been released from prison

The twins pleaded guilty to terrorism charges in February 2022 and were released after spending six years behind bars since their arrest

According to sources, Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee have been free since Thursday, 17 August

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted terrorists Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie, who are commonly known as the Thulsie twins, are reportedly out of prison on parole six months after pleading guilty.

The Thulsie twins have been released on parole six months after pleading guilty to terrorism charges. Image: Papi Morake/Gallo Images

The pair had been behind bars since they were arrested in July 2016, after law enforcement officials discovered that they were plotting to blow up the United States of America Embassy, the United Kingdom High Commission and Jewish institutions.

According to News24, as part of their plea deal with the state, the six years they spent behind bars while awaiting trial were included as time served on their sentence.

The judge gave them a five-year sentence each for also trying to flee South Africa for Syria to join a terrorist organisation, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

Brandon-Lee was granted an additional three years for possessing a Mujahid guide, a document linked to terrorist activities. Tony-Lee was given an additional six years for conspiring with Harb, a predominantly Arabian tribe.

Their release on parole was confirmed by their legal representative, Yousha Tayob, and it is believed that they have been out since Thursday, 18 August, according to TimesLIVE.

