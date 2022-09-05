The Botswana Congress Party (BCP) has spoke out against Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa

The party believes that the president should be doing more to fix Zimbabwe's economic migrant crisis in other countries

BCP called on the Zimbabwe government to introduce the reforms to ensure democracy thrives in the country

BOTSWANA - The opposition political party in Botswana has called for the Zimbabwean government to deal with the economic migrant crisis in other countries. The Botswana Congress Party (BCP) spoke out against the country’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi during his recent state visit to Zimbabwe.

The Botswana opposition party has called out Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Image: Marco Longari & Tafadzwa Ufumeli

Source: Getty Images

The president discussed the friendship he shares with his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa and called for the end of sanctions against the country. According to TimesLIVE, Masisi said Zimbabwe’s sanctions are Botswana’s sanctions and that they should be removed.

The BCP believes the president’s comments were irresponsible and showed an utter disregard for the political and economic situation in neighbouring countries. The party believes the display was an attempt to pardon the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) and Mnangagwa from the Zimbabwean crisis.

The opposition party believes the actions were an insult to the suffering of Zimbabweans. The BCP called on the Zimbabwe government to introduce the necessary reforms to ensure democracy thrives in the country. According to the party, the sanctions only affect Zimbabweans who belonged to the Mugabe regime.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi extended the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits for a further six months to allow Zimbabwe nationals to apply for visas and waivers for them to reside in South Africa.

According to IOL, Motsoaledi said the department is committed to affording Zimbabwean nationals an opportunity to apply for one or other exemptions provided for in the Immigration Act.

Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi extends Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP) for further 6 months

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has extended the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP) by another six months.

The special permits issued in 2009 expired in December 2021, and the South African government gave them a one-year grace period to re-apply. The special permits will now expire on 30 June 2023.

According to SABC News, Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza said the department extended the expiry date for the special permits mainly because of the small number of applications received from Zimbabweans who want to legalise their stay in the country.

