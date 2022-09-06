The defence lawyer representing one of the men accused of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder dropped her special application bid

Advocate Zandile Mshololo planned to file the second docket in the case as an irregularity but later made a U-turn

Presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela believed that Mshololo’s special entry application was an "unwise" use of time

PRETORIA - The defence lawyer representing one of the five men accused of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder has discontinued with her application to file the second docket as an irregularity.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo has dropped her special application regarding the second docket. Image: @TheLegalSA & Stock image

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, representing Fisokuhle Ntuli, earlier argued that the other docket was unknown to her client before the trial. She claimed that the lack of disclosure prejudiced Ntuli.

The controversial second docket names Kelly Khumalo, Meyiwa’s former girlfriend, and the others who were in the Vosloorus home the night the soccer star was gunned down as suspects. However, Presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela believed that Mshololo’s special entry application was an “unwise” use of time, according to SowetanLIVE.

The judge claimed that the application would not assist the murder case. A meeting was held in the judge’s chambers, and Mshololo agreed to abandon her application in the interest of the case.

Meanwhile, the advocate continued with her cross-examination of forensic expert, Sergeant Thabo Mosia. According to EWN, Mshololo began with an application to lead hearsay evidence from the late brigadier Jonas Philani Ndlovu’s statement.

The lawyer claimed that it is in the interest of justice that the statement is used in the cross-examination. She said the statement did not correlate with Mosia’s testimony in court.

South Africans react to the trial:

@DavidMSelekaJr said:

“The state really failed the Senzo Meyiwa’s family and throughout this #SenzoMeyiwatrial continues to demonstrate how pathetic was their investigation and prosecution’s preparation for the full trial. How do you give the defense evidence that compromises your own witness.”

Andries Mokoena commented:

“Mshololo act like a state advocate not a defense lawyer.”

@EvaluatorM added:

“It’s about to get messy there at Senzo Meyiwa’s trial.”

