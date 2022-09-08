An EFF councillor has appeared in court for allegedly assaulting her son's mistress

Fundiswa Nyamakazi allegedly kicked the young lady in addition to hitting her with a sjambok

Nyamakazi insists the allegations are not true and that they are a smear campaign aimed at tarnishing her reputation

MATATIELE - Fundiswa Nyamakazi, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor in the Mataliele local municipality, has been accused of kidnapping and assaulting her son's mistress.

EFF Matatiele councillor Fundiswa Nyamakazi has been accused of assaulting her son's secret girlfriend by kicking her and hitting her with a sjambok. Image: Fundiswa Nyamakazi

Source: Facebook

The 59-year-old councillor appeared in the magistrate's court on Wednesday, 7 September, where the case was postponed to the end of September, and Nyamakazi was released on a warning.

The assault allegedly occurred after a night vigil on Sunday, 4 September, where Nyamakazi allegedly charged at the woman outside the vigil while she was relieving herself next to a parked car, The Informer reported.

Nyamakazi allegedly kicked the 22-year-old victim while she was squatting. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said that the EFF councillor allegedly drove the victim to a secondary location where she repeatedly abused her.

According to a source, Nyamakazi used a sjambok on the victim. It's unclear where her son was during the attack, News24 reported.

The woman managed to escape and fled the scene of the assault.

Nyamakazi insists that the claims were "trumped up" by her political opponents as part of a smear campaign against her. The councillor also claimed to know nothing of the attack on the girl.

Nyamakazi claimed she left the vigil at 1am and was in bed 30 minutes later. The councillor says she discovered that the person who assaulted the woman is a cousin of an EFF member she beat in the race for brunch chairperson.

Nyamakazi said:

"I am very innocent. The court case has been moved to 29 September because there is no doctor's medical record on the docket. I can't wait to have my say in court so I can clear my name."

South Africans react to the assault

Some South Africans believe this is the type of behaviour that the EFF is infamous for.

Here are some comments:

@i_r_b_r_m commented:

"Those EFFers again! "

@Africa3DMaps said:

"She sounds nice."

@Melatolp added:

"I'm not surprised that's how hooligans in red behave."

@FsTebza tweeted:

"Sound more like EFF . Hooliganism in that party has no age ... Women & men are all ill-behaved creatures whom u can't expect to be leading by example in their homes."

