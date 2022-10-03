Buckingham Palace has invited President Cyril Ramaphosa and first lady Tshepo Motsepe for King Charles III’s state visit

The palace shared that Ramaphosa accepted the invitation and will be travelling to Britain for the event on Tuesday, 22 November

The king is expected to host about 150 guests who were invited for their cultural, diplomatic, or economic links to the country

LONDON - President Cyril Ramaphosa will travel to Buckingham Palace in Britain next month for the first state visit with King Charles III. The palace made the announcement on Monday, 3 October.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend King Charles III’s first state visit next month. Image: Jane Barlow & Thomas Lohnes

Source: Getty Images

The king and the queen consort Camilla will host the state visit from Tuesday, 22 November to Thursday, 24 November. The invitation was also extended to South Africa’s first lady Tshepo Motsepe.

According to News24, state visits to the country generally include a ceremonial welcome Horse Guards Parade in the heart of the capital, along with gun salutes fired from Green Park and the Tower of London.

The attendees are welcome to inspect a guard of honour before travelling to Buckingham Palace in a carriage procession escorted by many mounted soldiers from the Household Cavalry.

The king is expected to host about 150 guests who were invited for their cultural, diplomatic, or economic links to Britain. The event is typically a state banquet in the palace’s ballroom, and the dignitaries hold meetings with political leaders in the following days.

King Charles III ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the country’s longest-serving sovereign, EWN reported.

Citizens react to Ramaphosa’s planned visit:

Belinda Els said:

“Ramaphosa must travel less and clean up his country.”

Malunghisi Clive Shikwambana commented:

“Ramaphosa travels too much and we see no improvement in service delivery.”

Lerato Ramadiro wrote:

“The chosen one! Going to get marching orders!”

Tamoledi Tokollo Mangena added:

“He seems to have enjoyed that bus ride.”

