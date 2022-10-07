Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and his wife are in Israel to embark on a spiritual journey

The pair will be attending the Feast of Tabernacles, and Mogoeng is also expected to engage with prominent leaders

Some South Africans say there is nothing wrong with Mogoeng's decision to visit Israel, while others feel he could've visited an African country instead

JOHANNESBURG - Presidential hopeful Mogoeng Mogoeng has headed to Israel for a spiritual journey for the Feast of Tabernacles. The SA Friends of Israel (SAFI) stated that the former Chief Justice and his wife, Mmaphefo, landed in the country on Thursday, 6 October.

Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is in Israel on a spiritual journey. Images: Alet Pretorius & GCIS/Flickr

Source: Getty Images

The Feast of Tabernacles is a yearly pilgrimage commemorating the harvest's end. It is observed by Jews worldwide this year it will take place from 9 October to 16.

SAFI explained that the festival is not exclusively celebrated by Jews, but it is also celebrated by many Christians as well, reports TimesLIVE.

“Mogoeng will be joining thousands of Christians who are travelling from more than 70 nations to join in the celebrations in Israel,” said SAFI.

During his tenure, Mogoeng was heavily criticised for his comments during a webinar on Israel. He made pro-Israel comments and was ordered to apologise and retract the remarks by the Judicial Conduct Committee.

SAFI explained that during his visit, Mogoeng will be able to see that Israel is a diverse religious country with people from different ethnicities. The organisation also added that Mogoeng will meet many prominent global figures during his stay, according to SowetanLIVE.

South Africans weigh in

@Mageba87976781 said:

"He must learn about his roots, he should have visited DRC, where most South African come from, not Israel."

@Nhlaluko06 said:

"This one is a misguided missile."

@PhathaPhatha2 said:

"We don't care. He can do whatever he likes, free country."

@Indepentdepend1 said:

"No news here, he is a pastor, there is nothing wrong if he attends those feasts in the Holy land."

