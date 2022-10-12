A pregnant woman from Limpopo was forced to give birth in the most undignified manner

The woman was allegedly turned away from the Burgersfort clinic when she arrived before the facility was open

The Limpopo health department denied the allegations saying the woman had already given birth when the nurse arrived to assist

BURGERSFORT - A pregnant woman gave birth outside a clinic in Burgerfort, Limpopo, after a security guard and nurse allegedly denied her entry.

Reports indicate that the nurse and security guard refused to let the woman into the clinic because she arrived before operating hours began. The clinic reportedly opens from 7 am to 4 pm.

The pregnant woman was assisted by a group of good samaritans who confronted the nurse about why the woman gave birth outside.

A video circulating on social media shows the good samaritans holding up blankets and throws to shield the woman who had just given birth from onlookers.

The woman can be seen sitting on the floor as the nurse slowly puts on gloves and tells the concerned crowd to stop making noise and that the situation was not an emergency, The Citizen reported.

The Limpopo health department has rubbished the allegations that the pregnant woman was denied entry to the clinic. Spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said that the woman had already given birth when the nurse went outside, SABC News reported.

The departmental spokesperson added that the clinic stopped being a 24-hour clinic two years ago because of the prevalence of crime in the area. Shikwanbana advised that pregnant should visit healthcare facilities well before they are about to deliver a baby.

Shikwambana claimed the woman delivered the baby 15 minutes after arriving at the clinic gates. However, he insisted that the employees were encouraged to ensure that women deliver babies in a safe and dignified environment.

South Africans react to the incident

South Africans shared their disbelief on social media.

Here are some reactions:

