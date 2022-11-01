A Free State mother and wife will spend the next 28 years in jail for the murder of her husband and two daughters

Mamphepi Alina Mokoena fed her family poisoned soup, claiming she suffered abuse at the hand of her husband

One of her children survived the poisoning, and Mokoena was sentenced to 10 years for attempted murder

BLOEMFONTEIN - The Free State High Court has handed down three 28-year sentences to a woman who murdered her husband and two daughters.

A Free State woman has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for killing her husband and two children. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Mamphepi Alina Mokoena fed her husband and three children, aged 14, 11 and 10, poisoned food. Only the 11-year-old survived, but the other three victims succumbed to the poison on 22 June.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phaladi Shuping, Mokoena bought a poison called Temik on 17 June, claiming she intended to use it on the rats at her house.

Five days later, the woman spiked a pot of bean soup she had prepared for breakfast. Her three children ate the poisoned beans before leaving for school, and her husband packed them for lunch, News24 reported.

Mokoena also dished out some soup for herself intending to eat it, but she never got the chance because her sister was with her.

The mother of three received word from a teacher that her children had been rushed to the clinic after fainting at school. The husband also fell ill at work and was rushed to Dihlabeng Regional Hospital, where he died.

When asked what motivated her to murder her family, the woman claimed she was a victim of abuse in her marraige.

According to TimeLIVE, The court handed Mokoena 28 years for each of the murders and an additional 10 years for the attempted murder of her 11-year-old. The woman will only serve 28 years in totality after Judge Pitso Molitsoane ruled the sentences would be served concurrently.

South Africans weigh in on the Free State woman's sentence

South Africans are not impressed with the jail sentence claiming that it is a slap on the wrist.

Here are some comments:

Liz Rudy posted:

"My heart breaks for the surviving child. Hope she is taken in by her family."

Mash Wahla asked:

"Why were the children killed if her husband was the issue? Unless she is not telling the whole truth."

Portia Sikwane claimed:

"She will be out soon for good behaviour."

Mngomeo Mashinini Makhosazana added:

"If it's concurrent, then justice has not been served. "

MamaWa Warona commented:

"The south African justice system is a joke, shem."

