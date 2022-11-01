Minister of Police Bheki Cele has ordered police to arrest four gunmen responsible for the Finetown mass shooting

The tragic incident killed six street vendors and bystanders and injured several over the weekend

Cele promised to deploy the Tactical Response Team in the Finetown area to curb crime

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has called for the arrest of the Finetown mass shooter, standing or lying down.

Police Minister Bheki Cele ordered police to apprehend the men responsible for the Finetown mass shooting. Image: Jaco Marais & Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Cele's order comes after armed men indiscriminately opened fire on street vendors and bystanders in Finetown, killing six people over the weekend.

Allegedly the armed men initially robbed the vendors, taking their stock and money. The victims attempted to defend themselves by throwing stones at the robbers' vehicle.

Not taking kindly to the retaliation, the suspect backtracked and gunned down the innocent vendor.

According to EWN, Police Minister Cele claimed the mass shooting was a black spot in an otherwise successful weekend of policing.

Cele assured a crowd of concerned residents that the police were working around the clock to bring the murderers to justice. The police minister also promised to deploy the Tactical Response Team (TRT) in the Finetown area.

Cele also accused some of the Finetown residents of knowing and defending the suspected killers, News24 reported.

South Africans weigh in on Cele's calls for the arrest of Finetown mass shooters

South Africans have slammed Cele for pointing out the obvious.

Here are some reactions:

@Trav701 commented:

"Once again, reactive rather than PROACTIVE!"

@UniqueSAProblem added:

"Arresting murderers is surely the very basic default setting. It shouldn't have to be explained or spelt out to policemen."

@MLANDO60870174 claimed:

"As long this one he is still a minister or something with the police, nothing will go right. He takes police from this place to another place instead of hiring more police."

@Bankit63 said:

"Cele is a #black mark on the police."

Police disturbed by recent violent attacks following mass shooting in Gauteng

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the Finetown mass shooting shocked the police, according to Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela.

Venders and bystanders were gunned down at the corner of Beatrice and Phillips streets in Finetown, Ennerdale, on Saturday night, 29 October.

This is the latest in a string of mass shootings as the country has experienced a spike in shooting incidents. Four assailants allegedly tried to rob the street vendors selling chicken feet, and when they resisted and fought them off, the men returned with firearms and allegedly opened fire.

