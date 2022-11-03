A 27-year-old man who slipped and fell into a nitrogen storage tank in Benoni was left in critical condition

Co-workers who witnessed the incident pulled the man to safety; however, he was found with 40% chemical burns

The man had to be airlifted to a specialist medical facility for further treatment that he required for his injuries

GAUTENG - A 27-year-old man who slipped and fell into a nitrogen storage tank at a chemical manufacturing plant is in critical condition.

A 27-year-old factory worker suffered chemical burns after falling into a nitrogen storage tank. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The incident was witnessed by the man’s co-workers who pulled him to safety.

When paramedics arrived, the man was in critical condition with 40% chemical burns from the waist down.

Netcare 911 paramedics treated the victim for burns, and emergency care practitioners initiated advanced life support intervention to stabilise him, according to TimesLIVE.

The horrific incident occurred after noon on Tuesday, 1 November, in Benoni.

The man had to be airlifted to a specialist medical facility for further treatment due to the time-sensitive nature of the man’s injuries, SowetanLIVE reported.

Citizens react to the incident:

Jeannette Capper said:

“No safety harness? Hoping he recovers but an awfully long and painful road of convalescence ahead.”

Timo Embongh commented:

“Nitrogen, I work with just a small amount of it and I am scared of it.”

Pamela Simelane ZabeNguni posted:

“The company will have to pay him millions.”

Tebza Mashaba wrote:

“He is no more. That is a deadly freezer that one it freezes and burns at the same time.”

Adel Phetoane added:

“Very sad indeed but I’m happy he is alive. Sending prayers.”

