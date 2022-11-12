A police officer was determined to report for duty, and he came up with a clever plan to get through the flooded streets

The dedicated cop used plastic wash tubs to protect his boots from getting wet as he made his way to work

Mzansi people on TikTok loved his fighting spirit and were impressed by his effort to go the extra mile

A police officer was determined to get to work no matter what. Image: @svidgezahela/TikTok

Negative stories about corrupt and incompetent police officers have become a norm in South Africa. But one cop who is committed to his job is offsetting that bleak stigma with a TikTok video posted by @svidgezahela.

The policeman bravely made his way through the flooded streets to make it work, and Mzansi found the video both funny and heartwarming.

He gave people hope that there are still officers who take pride in their work and are willing to serve the country even in difficult circumstances.

People said his tactical efforts should be rewarded with either a promotion or a raise. Some cracked jokes and said he must just arrest the water. Lol!

Watch the TikTok video below:

@user5003912243195 said:

"A man with a plan, umseshi wangempela."

@zaneledube77 stated:

"Ziyakhala ke manje."

@brajoe82 suggested:

"Arrest the water."

@chrismot33 wrote:

"You clearly love your work. May this open more opportunities for you."

@nobleallen2 shared:

"I once believed the boots were waterproof. "

@khahliso_18 commented:

"Creativity at it's best."

@mamilove1620 mentioned:

"Nothing is impossible in SA. Salute!."

@shaunthesk said:

"Tactical force in action."

