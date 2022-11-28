Some pictures of a funnel cloud forming above the East Rand in Gauteng had Mzansi discussing a possible tornado being made

The snaps were shared by a weather account focused on the province, but many people shared their own pics

The images brought about a massive discussion about potentially disastrous weather and the aftermath of it

A massive funnel cloud formed over the East Rand in Gauteng and South Africans were left mesmerised and concerned by the weather phenomenon.

A massive funnel cloud formed over the East Rand, and some Mzansi peeps found it scary. Images: @tWeatherSA/ Twitter, Westedn61/ Getty Images

@tWeatherSA shared some pictures of the event, and many people shared their own angles and views on the sight under the account's Twitter post. What's more interesting is that some folks also shared examples of what happens when the funnel cloud touches the ground.

A potentially dangerous event

According to foxweather, and many folks under the comment section, if the funnel cloud touches the ground, it becomes a tornado. Some Mzansi folk shared examples of past events they experienced concerning the damage that such an event can possibly bring.

While some people shared the danger of what could happen, others simply thought the massive cloud formation was cool, and others thought Gauteng weather was getting weirder and weirder.

See the comments below:

@REIGNDANCE_ asked:

"Do you know what happens if this thing touches down?"

@thatspeshy1 mentioned:

"If That touches down kuyanyiwa that’s all I’m saying. Experienced 4 of those kweza lali zam this past December. Long story short, people are rebuilding their homes."

@KatisiRiba posted:

@jacnive commented:

"Nope.. perfectly natural phenomenon. It happens quite often in the East Rand.. but it’s super dangerous. A fully formed one will lift even trucks and spin them around like pieces of paper."

@Dikeledi_Mokone said:

"I saw this and after yesterdays wind at night "

@beancaprinsloo shared:

@Royalty_LV mentioned:

"I sent u the video while it was happening and 1 hour before u posted this. That worries me that if something really happens, u guys will b late to inform us and only report after."

@PressPlaySA commented:

"Something is coming later this afternoon or evening ⛈"

