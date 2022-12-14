The police in Mpumalanga have arrested two criminals suspected to be involved in a deadly stokvel robbery

The suspects targeted a group of women, held them hostage and killed one victim before making off with the money

Police suspect that the armed robbers were tipped off about the stokvel meeting

MBOMBELA - Mpumalanga Police have arrested two people who allegedly targeted a group of women who had gathered to share stokvel contributions in a house in Mpumalanga. One of the stokvel members, a 30-year-old woman was fatally shot during the incident.

Both the suspects, one man and one woman, age 23 years old and are expected to appear in the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 14 December, EWN reported.

Mpumalanga Police Spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala detailed what went down during the robbery. According to Mahlala, the two suspects stormed into the house where the stokvel members were distributing money on Saturday, 10 December.

The assailants allegedly held the women hostage and stole an unspecified amount of cash from them. When the armed robbers were leaving the house one of them shot the 30-year-old woman. The victim was declared dead at a nearby hospital, IOL reported.

Brigadier Mohlala said that police suspect that the armed robberies were tipped off about the stokvel meeting and knew it was going to take place beforehand.

South Africans react to the Mpumalanga stokvel heist

South Africans weighed in on the fatal stokvel heist online. Here's what citizens had to say:

@AlefYahu prayed:

"God, please intervene, and give me the resources & support to end this nonsense in our world. Amen.”

@LawdZ1998 remarked:

"This is stupidity of the worst kind though. May her soul rest in peace."

@Mudinda13 claimed:

"Suspects are among the members…it's December guys."

@GlenniePaul added:

"The depravity of stealing from the poor who are reliant on stokvel systems to save for Christmas. Sadly, I think a stokvel member either unwittingly or with intention caused this robbery."

