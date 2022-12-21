Two children had to be rescued after the large hole they dug at a KwaZulu-Natal beach began collapsing on them

The hole was three-metres-deep, and rescue workers and members of the public had sprung into action to save them

The freak incident left many social media users confused, with some wondering what was happening in Durban

DURBAN - Two children were lucky to escape from a near-death experience at a beach in Salt Rock in the north of Durban on Tuesday, 20 December.

Two children had to be rescued from the hole they dug at a KwaZulu-Natal beach. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The pair had dug a three-metre-deep hole, and the sand around them began collapsing on them, leaving them trapped.

IPSS Medical told TimesLIVE that the first patient was freed from the hold promptly and sustained moderate injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The second patient was severely entrapped and escaped with serious injuries. The children were rescued through the efforts of the public, specialised rescue, IPSS Medical, IPSS Security, Netcare 911 and other services.

Meanwhile, in another incident in the north of Durban, two other children had to be rescued from a tidal pool when the rising tide had trapped them in October.

According to IOL, the pair did not have any major injuries but had shown mild signs of hypothermia.

Citizens surprised by incident:

Lynn Magunje said:

“Horseplay can be dangerous so many freak accidents this silly season.”

Lerato Gaoganediwe wrote:

“Seems like Durban is a no-go area at the moment.”

Sethu Mags commented:

“Durban is a no-go area, too many sad stories.”

Lillian Serobatse posted:

“What’s happening in KZN mara!”

Relo added:

“What TF is happening there in Durban this year?”

