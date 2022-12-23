Minister of police Bheki Cele visited Site C in Khayelitsha and made plans to address the community’s issues

Cele was met with a host of residents who sought help for their living conditions in addition to crime

The visit was part of the Safer Festive Season Campaign to ensure police are responding to crime effectively

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele plans to tackle the Khayelitsha issues that are far beyond his capacity.

Police Minister Bheki Cele plans to tackle the issues affecting Khayelitsha residents. Image: Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

He visited Site C in the area on Thursday, 22 December and was met with a host of residents who sought help for their living conditions. Cele plans to speak to his fellow ministers to find solutions.

The Minister’s visit to Khayelitsha formed part of his Safer Festive Season Campaign Roadshow. While speaking with residents, Cele was told that their issues extended far beyond crime.

According to EWN, the Minister said community members have problems with housing and a lack of water. He added that the area is riddled with numerous issues.

The Safer Festive Season Campaign is to ensure police are responding effectively and adequately to crime and safety issues throughout the country. SAPS members are expected to visit shopping malls, beaches, parks, and taxi ranks.

Despite Cele’s remarks, many citizens believe the community will not see much improvement. Here’s what some social media users had to say:

@BeaElizabeth123 said:

“I bet the living conditions aren’t so great.”

@etienne87694194 commented:

“With unemployment at 34%, what living conditions do you expect? I wonder where those people come from. Are some in Cape Town seeking work? Government must create employment. Not give grants.”

@FritzDausab posted:

“ANC is getting worse.”

@kudamagezi wrote:

“It is abject poverty and acting like he cares solves nothing.”

@JayKay92102236 added:

“Cele, let me remind you: if your disgusting ruling party did not indulge in so much corruption, Rand Billions could have been used to provide for housing and social services. Thus one word to you “shjarrap” while you live in luxury, getting over-paid but delivering nothing.”

