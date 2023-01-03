The family of the woman who was fatally mauled by two pit bulls in Limpopo is struggling to come to terms with the passing of their loved one

A relative of Mellita Sekole said the lack of answers from the dogs’ owner has made the grieving process more painful

The victim’s co-workers have called for the pit bulls responsible for the attack to be put down as they live in fear of being attacked

LIMPOPO - The grieving family of the Limpopo woman who was mauled and killed by two pit bulls want answers from the dogs’ owner while they struggle to come to terms with their loved one’s tragic death.

Melitta Sekole was attacked when she was walking in a residential area during the early hours of 23 December 2022. The woman succumbed to her wounds four days later. Sekole’s relative, Pleasure Makhura, said the family hoped the dog’s owner could answer their many questions.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Makhura said Sekole was almost 900 meters away from the dogs’ home when the attack happened. Makhura questioned how the dogs managed to escape from the yard and whether the owner left the gate open.

Makhura added that the grieving process has been making it difficult by the fact that the owner has yet to face the family and explain to them what happened.

The dogs’ owner, Nchabeleng Charles Maseba has been arrested and faces charges of culpable homicide. Maseba was remanded into custody until Thursday, 29 December.

Meanwhile, some workers at the supermarket where Sekole was employed are calling for the two pit bulls to be put down. SABC News reported that the Limpopo woman’s co-workers lived in fear that they would also be attacked by the dogs.

South Africans weigh in on yet another pit bull attack

The Limpopo women attack has intensified the public’s call for pit bulls to be banned.

Below are some comments:

@NgwanaWaMoseme asked:

“Mara why can't they also do something about the owner of the pit bulls as they may not get justice they deserve?”

@DM_Se7en added:

“This dog breed should not exist.”

@MurielMakulana suggested:

“This family needs a good attorney to assist them to issue an actio de pauperie claim.”

@fredasekind demanded:

“Put down the pit bulls.”

