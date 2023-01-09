Eight suspected zama zamas were killed after they allegedly became trapped in an illegal mine in Limpopo

The men are suspected to have been digging for chrome when they became trapped near the ga-Maroga village

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said a case of illegal mining will be registered against the men

LIMPOPO - A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death of eight suspected zama zamas in Limpopo on Friday, 6 January.

Police are investigating the deaths of eight alleged illegal miners in Limpopo.

Source: Getty Images

Heavy rains are believed to have washed soil into an illegal mine exit, trapping the deceased inside. The men are suspected to have been digging for chrome near the ga-Maroga village when they died.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo told SABC News three of the men are Mozambican, four are Zimbabwean and one is a South African. Police were called to the scene after community members dug a hole to remove the men’s bodies.

Mojapelo said seven of the deceased were found to be in the country illegally. A case of illegal mining is also expected to be registered against the deceased.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe urged community members to avoid being involved in illegal activities.

According to News24, she said a team has been established to tackle illegal mining. Hadebe added that many illegal miners have been arrested and mining equipment seized.

Deaths raise questions about zama zamas on social media

Meshack Khumalo said:

“I wonder who told the police that there are illegal miners who are trapped. Someone is monitoring these guys and when problems come up, the same person quickly goes to report the incident. Corruption country.”

Ravin Naidoo posted:

“I am people. You are people. They are people. We are all people. Live and let live. Who are we to judge. Please man.”

Charlene Heskes Uys wrote:

“Terrible death. They did not deserve.”

Molefi Lesholi commented:

“It's unfortunate, they knew the danger before enriching themselves.”

Nkulie Maswana Nkasawe added:

“I wonder what is the point of charging them when they are no more. Sometimes I fail to understand how the law works. It's not like they were going to get any form of punishment if they were still alive. There is no deterrent at all. In a few months, there will be more like that.”

