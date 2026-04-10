Why did Jax Taylor leave Vanderpump Rules: Fired or personal choice?

Why did Jax Taylor leave Vanderpump Rules? This has been a heated discussion ever since the reality star and his ex-wife, Brittany Cartwright, exited the show. While their departure was later linked to Jax being fired, he once praised the series, saying:

Vanderpump has been, and continues to be, incredible TV, and I will always stand by that.

Jax Taylor at the Los Angeles Convention Centre on February 19, 2025 (L) and at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024. Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage, Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Jax Taylor was a series regular on the Bravo reality television series Vanderpump Rules (2013-2020).

(2013-2020). In December 2020, the reality TV star and his now ex-wife, Brittany Cartwright, who debuted in 2015, announced their departure from the show.

In 2025, Jax Taylor revealed he was fired from Vanderpump Rules, despite initially framing his 2020 exit as a mutual decision.

Why did Jax Taylor leave Vanderpump Rules?

The Bravo TV star left Vanderpump Rules after being fired, as his refusal to follow production demands and his behaviour behind the scenes contributed to the decision. During a March 2025 episode of his podcast In the Mind of Jax Taylor, he said:

They wanted us to go to the beach and help with cleaning, which is fine, but I was not doing it. I was not going to drive three hours. I feel like that was my nail in the coffin because I’ve rubbed [the producers] wrong throughout the years.

In addition, Alex Baskin, executive producer of Vanderpump Rules, stated on the podcast:

You were being a pain about it, and you were saying, ‘I’m not going to go, this is so stupid.’ Then you were texting other people… so of course, we saw those texts and were like, ‘Can you believe Jax is sabotaging the production?’

Facts about Jax Taylor. Photo: Paul Morigi on Getty Images (modified by author)

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He left the show with his wife, Brittany Cartwright, in 2020

In December 2020, Jax Taylor’s spouse, Brittany Cartwright, who debuted on the Bravo series in 2015, announced her departure alongside the reality star. Their exit marked the end of nearly eight years on the show, with Taylor having joined as an original cast member in 2013.

While fans speculated about a firing, he initially framed it as a mutual decision, stating they would not return after season 8. In a deleted Instagram post reported by PEOPLE, he said:

Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to focus on our growing family and share our new endeavours.

Jax and Brittany welcomed their son a year after VPR

The following year, after Jax and Brittany were fired, the celebrity couple, who tied the knot on June 29, 2019, welcomed their son, Cruz Michael Cauchi. On April 19, 2021, Taylor took to Instagram to share his first photo, captioning:

Happy one week to my little man, Cruz. The amount of love we have for our son is immeasurable.

Jax Taylor on What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

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The couple announced their separation in 2024

In August 2024, the news of Brittany and Jax's divorce made headlines, with TMZ reporting that the Vanderpump Rules alum’s wife cited irreconcilable differences after five years of marriage.

On an episode of the former couple’s podcast, When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany, she said about the divorce:

Many have said online they think this has been a publicity stunt for the show or to garner ratings, and it's the furthest thing from that. It's been very difficult, but I'm stronger than ever, and my motivation is my son, my Cruisey, who deserves a happy and healthy mommy.

Did Jax give up custody of Cruz?

The media personality reached a custody agreement with his ex-wife in March 2026. The deal allows both parents to share responsibilities, with specific schedules and restrictions in place. In an interview with Extra, Brittany shared her thoughts on co-parenting, saying:

It’s always going to be a challenge, but Cruz is the most important thing to both of us.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

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What do Jax and Brittany do for money now?

The former couple continues to earn through reality TV shows, starring in Bravo’s The Valley, as well as brand endorsements and sponsorships. For Jax Taylor, TV shows are not his only source of income, as his In The Mind of Jax Taylor podcast adds to his $4 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Jax’s Vanderpump Rules comments went viral in 2024 during a rant at a viewing party, where he claimed the show was scripted. He later apologised, admitting on an April 2024 episode of the Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany podcast:

I honestly couldn’t have been more wrong. It’s the most authentic show out there. There’s nothing scripted about it. You can’t script this stuff.

Jax Taylor attends the U.S. vs. Canada Border Brawl on May 25, 2025. Photo: Robert Okine

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Frequently asked questions

Why did Jax get kicked off Bravo's Vanderpump Rules ? He was fired for controversies, toxic behaviour, and misconduct.

He was fired for controversies, toxic behaviour, and misconduct. Why did Jax and Brittany leave VPR? They announced their departure in 2020, though Jax was actually fired from the show.

They announced their departure in 2020, though Jax was actually fired from the show. What happened to Jax on Vanderpump Rules ? He was fired from the Bravo series after eight seasons.

He was fired from the Bravo series after eight seasons. Are Tom Sandoval and Jax still friends? Despite past drama, the Bravo TV co‑stars maintain a level of friendship.

Conclusion

Why did Jax Taylor leave Vanderpump Rules? His 2020 exit alongside Brittany Cartwright stemmed from his firing from the show. This revelation, confirmed in 2025, shifted the narrative from an initially mutual choice to a production-driven decision.

READ MORE: Jax and Brittany's divorce status: has the split been finalised?

As Briefly.co.za published, Jax and Brittany are technically still married as of March 2026. Brittany Cartwright has blamed Jax Taylor for delaying the divorce proceedings with filing errors and missing deadlines.

The Vanderpump Rules stars are focused on co-parenting their son, Cruz, who was diagnosed with autism in 2024.

Source: Briefly News